AUGUSTA — Bailey Poore scored 19 points to lead the Gardiner girls basketball team to a 58-44 win over rival Cony in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Friday.

Lizzy Gruber scored 13 points, while Kassidy Collins added 10 points for the Tigers (3-0).

Grace Kirk led the Rams (0-3) with 11 points, while Kiara Henry added nine points.

WINTHROP 46, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 24: Sage Fortin scored 10 points and the Ramblers spread the scoring around to pick up the Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone and Kena Souza each scored eight points for Winthrop (3-0).

Autumn Freeman scored 12 points to lead the Falcons (3-1).

OAK HILL 66, DIRIGO 28: Emily Dillman scored 18 points to power Oak Hill over Dirigo in an MVC game.

Desirae Dumais had 17 points for the Raiders (2-1) while Gabrielle Chessie had 12 points.

Paige Leuders led Dirigo (1-3) with 13 points.

MADISON 62, WISCASSET 18: Emily Edgerly scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Bulldogs cruised to the MVC victory.

Brooke McKenney had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Madison (3-1).

Zoe Waltz scored six points to lead the Wolverines (0-2).

MT. ABRAM 41, TELSTAR 38: Olivia Roderick scored 10 points to lead the Roadrunners in Salem.

Madison Phelps added seven points for Mt. Abram (2-2).

Luci Rothwell led Telstar (0-4) with 14 points.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 47, MARANACOOK 44: Gabrielle Green scored a game-high 21 points for the Black Bears in Newcastle.

Kate Mohlar added nine points for Maranacook (1-2).

Payson Kaler led Lincoln (2-1) with 10 points.

BOOTHBAY 34, CARRABEC 33: Glory Blethen scored 16 points as the Seahawks (3-1) edged the Cobras (2-2) in North Anson.

Chloe Arsenault added eight points for Boothbay while Kylie Brown chipped in with six.

Cheyenne Cahill led the Cobras with 12 points, while Sarah Olson added 11.

LISBON 49, HALL-DALE 43: Senior forward Charlee Cox notched a double-double with 28 points and 11 assists as Lisbon legged out a victory over Hall-Dale.

The game was knotted at 22-all at the half. But, the Greyhounds (2-1) pulled ahead by nine early in the fourth quarter. Sr. Giana Russo contributed 16 points on six field goals, including three treys, and a free throw for Lisbon.

Sophomore guard Caden Wills led the Bulldogs (1-3) with six field goals, including four from beyond the arc, in the losing effort.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARANACOOK 108, LINCOLN ACADEMY 54: Cash McClure had a triple-double, scoring 23 points, grabbing 10 rebounds along with 14 assists to lead the Black Bears in Readfield.

Casey Cormier scored 22 points, while Tim Worster added 16 points for Maranacook (2-1).

Joe Giberson led Lincoln (0-3) with 15 points.

MADISON 73, WICASSET 8: Thomas Dean scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win in Wiscasset.

Cameron Melancon scored 16 points for Madison (1-3), while Caden Franzose added eight points.

Noah Hagget and Kasey Mills each scored three points for the Wolverines (0-3).

