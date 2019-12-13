AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Labor is reminding workers and employers that a suite of changes to state and federal minimum wage and overtime laws is coming in less than three weeks.
The changes go into effect on Jan. 1, when the state’s minimum wage is going up from $11 to $12 for most workers.
U.S. Department of Labor rules on overtime eligibility also become effective that day, and that means the federal minimum salary for exemption from overtime eligibility goes up from $23,660 to $35,568 annually for a full-time employee.
Maine’s minimum salary for exemption to overtime eligibility will rise from $33,000 to $36,000 per year. The minimum salary is based on the state minimum wage.
The Maine Department of Labor is reminding employers and employees that the changes mean Maine’s salary threshold for exemption to overtime eligibility will be higher than the federal level. State labor commissioner Laura Fortman said the department estimates 1,600 Maine workers will be newly eligible for overtime pay protection.
