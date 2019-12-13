ROME, Maine – Clifford “Kip” L. Brooks Jr., 60, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Dec. 9, 2019 with his caring wife and son by his side.

Kip was born on Jan. 22, 1959 in Waterville. He was the son of Clifford and Arlene (Corson) Brooks Sr. He attended Oakland schools and graduated from Messalonskee High School, class of 1977.

Kip worked at Cascade Woolen Mill in his early years but found his place at International Paper/Verso in Jay where he worked for 30 years. He made so many incredible friends and the mill became his second family.

To say Kip was an avid sports fan, would be the ultimate understatement. He started volunteering and coaching for Oakland Youth League, baseball and basketball teams. Coaching many young men with his patience, humor, and love of the game. He ended his coaching career as Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach at Messalonskee High School and always continued to watch “his kids” as they grew. His favorite hobby was golf. Kip enjoyed spending time outside and with his son while on the course. It also served as a great way to relax and enjoy life.

He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Meghan Leigh Brooks; and his beloved brother, Birchard L. Brooks.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kimberly of Rome; his loving son and best friend, Josh Brooks of Rome; brothers, Byron Brooks of Waterville, Jeffrey Brooks of Winslow, and Mark Brooks of Oakland Park, Fla.

The family would like to thank the HACC for their care and support over the last 18 months.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

