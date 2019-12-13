HALLOWELL – Diane Joy “Tiny” Short, 62, of Academy Street, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Augusta on Oct. 11, 1957, the daughter of John and Margaret (Ahearn) Short.

She grew up in Hallowell, and graduated from Gardiner High School. She has been a resident at Cotton Mill Apartments on Academy Street for over 42 years, where she enjoyed doing arts and crafts, adult coloring and crocheting. Tiny was a communicant at St. Matthew’s Church in Hallowell.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret Short; and her oldest sister, Geraldine “Gerri” Thomas.

She is survived by her sisters, Irene Harcourt of Crossville, Tenn., Helen Waldron and her husband Len of Whitefield, Mary Emerson of Augusta, Jackie Dubord of Randolph, and her twin sister, Donna Saums and her husband Glenn of Santa Fe, N.M., her brothers, Patrick Short and his wife Shenna of Sparta, Tenn., Harold Short and his wife Suzanne Hammer of Ocala, Fla., Bruce Short of New Portland and Matthew Short of Chelsea; an uncle, Floyd Ahearn and his wife Merleen of Farmingdale. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Maine, Texas, New Mexico, Florida and Wyoming.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

Funeral services will be private, and burial will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta next to her parents.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous