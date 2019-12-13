WATERVILLE – Helen Patnaude, 97, died on Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at Mount St. Josephs.

She is survived by her son, Wilfred Patnaude of Calif; daughters, Donna (David) Neddeau of Winslow, Peggy Freeman of Florida and son, Robert Patnaude of Vassalboro. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly and loved her right back.

Mom was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred; son Richard, grandson David; and daughter-in-law Paula.

Special thanks to Debbie Hopkins who was so good to Mom.

She will be cremated and buried with her husband at Gracelawn. There will be no services at her request.

