OAKLAND – Julianne “Julie” Rebecca LeMay, 69, of Oakland, went to her eternal rest Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 with family at her side.

Julie was born Feb. 21, 1950 in Bath to Thalia (Baily) and Louis LeMay. At age 5 they moved to Oakland where she remained a lifelong resident. Julie attended Oakland schools graduating from Williams High School in 1968 and furthered her education at Thomas College. Julie was director of medical records at the Osteopathic Hospital and taught a medical coding course at KVCC. She was president of MeHIMA while employed at the Veterans Hospital Togus where she retired in 2015.

Julie was on the school board in Oakland. She was an active member of Smithfield Baptist Church, Smithfield Christmas Club, and Silly Women’s group. Julie enjoyed dining out with her many friends and could always be counted on to organize an impromptu gathering. Some of her favorite things were watching the Boston Red Sox games with her father and spending time with her extended family. She will be remembered for her kindness, humility, and generous spirit.

Julie was predeceased by her father, Louis.

She is survived by her mother, Thalia; brother, Steven (Daphne); niece, Jessie (Owain), nephew Joshua; and great-nieces Bronwyn and Addien.

Thalia and Steven would like to thank the friends and family that were so supportive. At Julie’s request there will be no calling hours.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

Humane Society,

100 Webb Road,

Waterville. ME 04901

