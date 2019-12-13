NORTH MONMOUTH – Winthrop Alden Kenfield, 96, a resident of North Monmouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a great model of honesty and integrity, who loved his family and always did his best to help others. Winthrop was born on March 19, 1923 in Saugus, Mass., the son of Glen Elwin Kenfield and Mary Antunes Kenfield. Winthrop attended Wakefield High School in Massachusetts.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II, stationed in the South Pacific. On Dec. 24, 1948 he married the love of his life, Mary Canwell in Winthrop. They have shared 70 wonderful years together raising their family.

He owned and operated his plumbing and heating service until he retired. Winthrop enjoyed gardening and traveling with Mary. Winthrop was a member of Monmouth American Legion Post 204 and the Winthrop United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kenfield of North Monmouth; two daughters, Jeanette Kenfield of Clearwater, Fla. and Sharon Barron and her husband, Dean of Auburn, two sons, Glen Kenfield and his wife Gloria of Columbus, Ohio and Lloyd Kenfield of North Monmouth; two grandsons, Brian Kenfield and his wife, Krystle of Florida, Noel Leonard and his wife, Jennifer of Ohio; one great-granddaughter, Ona Kenfield of Florida and two great-grandsons, Asher and Elam Kenfield, both of Florida; a sister-in-law, Janet Kenfield of Modesto, Calif.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Constance Walker in 2009, two brothers, Elwin Kenfield in 1988 and Albert Kenfield in 2018.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held in the spring at Glenside Cemetery, Turkey Lane, Winthrop, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

