AUGUSTA — A free festive holiday concert by the Winthrop Area Handbell Ringers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Lithgow Public Library at 45 Winthrop St.
In case of storms there will be a snow date of Tuesday, Dec. 17.
For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.
