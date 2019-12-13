AUGUSTA — A free festive holiday concert by the Winthrop Area Handbell Ringers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Lithgow Public Library at 45 Winthrop St.

In case of storms there will be a snow date of Tuesday, Dec. 17.

For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

