Dentists, dental specialists, hygienists, dental assistants and office staff members throughout the state volunteered their time Nov. 1 to provide free care during the 11th annual Dentists Who Care for ME. Nearly 300 patients received free care, valued at almost $85,000, during this year’s event, according to a news release from the Maine Dental Association.

The program offers basic oral care services (cleanings, fillings or extractions) for adults who have no other access to dental care, as well as referrals to specialists.

The annual day of free care has examined and treated nearly 5,000 patients and has provided services valued at $1.4 million since its inception.

Practices that participated in this year’s Dentists Who Care for ME were located in Augusta, Biddeford, Camden, Portland, Presque Isle, Scarborough, Skowhegan, South Portland and Topsham. Dental students at the University of New England Oral Health Center in Portland also offered their services for this year’s event.

“We are always thrilled to have dental students at UNE join us for Dentists Who Care for ME, and include them in this day of care,” said MDA Executive Director Angela Westhoff.

For more information on Dentists Who Care for ME, go to medental.org.

Hair By Mindy, Platinum Tanning owners give $2,600 to Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care

Mindy Enman of Hair By Mindy and Becky Rider of Platinum Tanning recently presented a $2,600 check to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, according to a news release from the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

Enman also attended the MaineGeneral’s Walk of Hope in Augusta this year decking out walkers at the Walk for Hope with pink and purple hair extensions. Hair extensions, community fundraising and prize baskets almost doubled their grand total from last year, bringing their total contribution to the HACCC to $5,072.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.

This campaign starts on Oct. 1 and ends on Oct. 31 every year. For those who would like more information or to be involved next year, reach out to Hair By Mindy at 491-2993 or Platinum Tanning at 897-2220.

Camden National Bank named customer experience leader in US retail banking

Camden National Bank is one of six U.S. banks named a 2019 Greenwich Customer Experience Leader by Greenwich Associates, a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. The only New England-based bank among those named this year, Camden National Bank was one of five banks recognized specifically in the U.S. retail banking category, according to a news release from the Camden-based bank.

“It is an honor to be recognized again this year for our continuous dedication to enhancing the customer experience in person and online,” said Renée Smyth, executive vice president, chief experience and marketing officer. “The 2019 award speaks to our employees’ exceptional commitment to building trusted relationships with customers and gathering new ideas and feedback in order to spark innovation and deliver a better banking experience for all.”

Greenwich Associates conducts interviews and extensive research which provides a foundation of benchmark data on bank customer relationships which does not exist anywhere else in the industry. Greenwich Leaders achieve scores that exceed the industry benchmarks by a specific margin for overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and likelihood to continue using.

Six staff members at OTIS Federal Credit Union complete teller certification

Six OTIS Federal Credit Union staff members recently graduated from Certified Teller Specialist Training in Portland and Bangor, receiving their Certified Teller Specialist Certifications, according to a news release from the Jay credit union.

Brenda Bryant, Bobbi Jo Fletcher, Stephanie Nichols, Morgan Pooler, Benjamin Roberts and Jannell Waterhouse took part in a five-day program that offered instruction in three areas: teller basics, service and sales, and in-depth topics. Training encompassed topics including financial terminology, robbery and security, transactions, check fraud, check processing/cashing, regulatory compliance, account ownership, lending basics, cross-selling, IRA basics, share insurance, shared branching policies and procedures, and credit bureau reports.

“We feel that this training provides the tellers with enhanced knowledge and tools that they won’t necessarily use on a day-to-day basis, but are still very relevant to our organization,” said Jamie Walp, operations manager at OTIS FCU. “These classes meet the demanding requirements of the modern frontline environment.”

The Certified Teller Specialist Training program is offered by the Maine Credit Union League.

Business planning course offered by New Ventures Maine in Lewiston

New Ventures Maine is conducting a multiple week course targeted at individuals considering starting a business or are in the early phases of business operation. This course is tuition free and is limited to 15 students, according to a news release from the statewide organization.

Venturing Forth-Business Planning for Entrepreneurs, is a 12-week, one day-a-week business planning course. The following topics are covered in depth: how to identify and reach target customers, identify competition, develop marketing strategies, record keeping, cash flow projections, taxes, financing and legal considerations. At the end of the course participants will have completed a business plan. There are also three follow-up sessions to provide networking and support as business owners’ move forward.

All classes will be held at the USM Lewiston-Auburn Campus at 51 Westminster St., Lewiston. The course orientation session will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 21. The course will start Tuesday, Jan 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is scheduled to continue weekly on Tuesdays until April 14.

This is a popular course and there is a multiple step process to attend. Participants are required to register online by Jan. 17, attend the orientation on Jan. 21, and also to participate in a 30-minute informal conversation with staff. These meetings will occur within a day of the orientation session.

Karleen Andrews, microenterprise specialist for the western region, will be the course instructor. A number of guest speakers will discuss topics including social media, legal structures, tax accounting and lending. Register online at newventuresmaine.org. For more information, contact Andrews at [email protected] or 557-1885.

A statewide organization serving all 16 Maine counties, New Ventures Maine offers skills development and support in the areas of career planning, entrepreneurship and financial management. For more information about its programs, classes and resources, visit its website or call 800-442-2092 to find the closest center.

Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District hires Champagne as new superintendent

Nicholas Champagne has been hired as the new superintendent at Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District in Waterville. Champagne will take over for retiring Superintendent Timothy J. LeVasseur effective Jan. 2, according to a news release from the facility.

Champagne serves as city engineer for the City of Waterville and will be resigning from that post Dec. 20. Champagne is a graduate of Waterville High School and the University of Maine, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer with a focus on water resources.

He was hired by Waterville in March 2018 as city engineer and previous to that position, he was a project engineer/project manager for AE Hodsdon Engineers in Waterville and a wastewater process engineer for Woodard & Curran Inc. of Portland. Champagne has previously served on the Waterville City Council, Waterville Planning Board and as a trustee for the KSTD Board of Trustees. He resides in Waterville with his wife and son.

Champagne will take over for LeVasseur, who is retiring with more than 44 years served in the wastewater treatment field. LeVasseur was hired by KSTD in June 1988 as chief operator and was promoted to superintendent in June 2002. He spent many years serving in professional water treatment organizations and provided countless hours of trainings for other operators. He is revered by many in the field and will be missed. A retirement party and open house for LeVasseur is planned for January at the District office at 401 Water St.

KSTD was established in 1971 as a quasi-municipal entity that provides wastewater treatment for Waterville, Winslow, Benton, Fairfield and Huhtamaki. In recent years the towns of Oakland and Vassalboro have been connected.

Maine Lakes Society hires new LakeSmart program manager

Brooke Hafford MacDonald, of Levant, has joined its staff of the Maine Lakes Society as its LakeSmart program manager, according to a news release from the society, based out of Belgrade Lakes. LakeSmart is MLS’ signature program that works with lake associations and volunteer evaluators who meet with lakefront owners, and help identify ways they can reduce runoff and erosion on their property to protect lake water quality.

MacDonald recently completed a Master of Science in ecology and environmental sciences from the University of Maine where she studied lead poisoning in Maine’s Common Loons and attitudes about lead tackle. She has worked as a ranger in Acadia National Park, and as a field biologist with Biodiversity Research Institute.

“Brooke brings to MLS a deep knowledge of social science, and an understanding of the many factors that motivate, or limit, behavior change. Her energy and enthusiasm for working with people and volunteers, along with her background in ecology and conservation, make her an incredibly valuable asset for the LakeSmart program, and a great new addition to the MLS staff team,” said Susan Gallo, MLS’ executive director.

MacDonald replaces veteran LakeSmart Program Manager Maggie Shannon, who has retired after more than 15 years with MLS. LakeSmart was established by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in 2003, but was transferred to MLS in 2013. Under Shannon’s supervision, the program has grown.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to lead LakeSmart and build on the momentum Maggie has built over the last seven years,” said MacDonald.

Formed as a nonprofit, charitable membership organization named the Congress of Lake Associations in 1970, Maine Lakes Society has since catalyzed and supported the state’s numerous grassroots lake associations; provided science-based lake and watershed information to the public, lake users, activists and government decision-makers; and advocated strenuously for strong stewardship through wise land use.

The PR Maven® Podcast makes top 10 list of personal branding podcasts

The PR Maven® Podcast, based out of South Portland, was recently listed among Feedspot’s top 10 personal branding podcasts to follow. The Maine-based podcast was listed among other international podcasts. The rankings were determined by Feedspot’s editorial team based on episode consistency, social media metrics, podcast quality, domain authority, age of the podcast and how much traffic the podcast receives. Feedspot used Google and social media to conduct extensive searches to find the best personal branding podcasts, according to a news release from Marshall Communications.

Feedspot’s experts indicated The PR Maven® Podcast was unique because the content showcases ways business leaders, public relations and marketing professionals, and media personalities are combining traditional networking methods with social media networking to build a professional network and personal brand. Feedspot routinely updates their lists, ensuring that each list has the most up-to-date information. The site also creates lists ranking blogs and YouTube channels, among other content categories.

“When our team at Marshall Communications decided to start The PR Maven® Podcast, we made really strategic decisions about how our content could be unique. We have also focused on securing high-quality guests, like Lt. Tim Cotton, who understand the value of personal branding. This recognition indicates that our podcast launch plan was a success and it is something we are marketing to our current and prospective clients,” said Nancy Marshall, The PR Maven® and founder and CEO of Marshall Communications.

In each episode of The PR Maven® Podcast, Marshall interviews industry leaders and entrepreneurs about the impact of public relations in their careers and how they have built their personal brands or networks. Guests have the chance to share career advice and words of wisdom with listeners. The podcast is produced at Portland Pod, a podcasting studio in South Portland.

Marshall has more than 30 years of marketing and public relations experience. In addition to hosting The PR Maven® Podcast, she is also the author of the book PR Works! and is a columnist for Forbes and Mainebiz. She has also provided presentations about marketing and public relations at events and conferences around the country. Recently, she wrote an article published on Forbes.com about why podcasting is a smart marketing strategy. She also shares tips about social media and marketing as part of her weekly PR Maven® Marketing Minute on the television show Greenlight Maine.

McKee Law welcomes new attorney

McKee Law has announced the addition of Kurt Peterson, Esq. to the firm. Peterson is a 2018 graduate of the University of Maine School of Law where he served as the executive editor of the Ocean and Coast Law Journal. After law school he served as a law clerk for Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Joseph Jabar. Peterson hails from Casco, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Maine in 2014, according to a news release from the Augusta firm.

The firm’s owner Walt McKee noted that “Kurt is a perfect fit for the firm. He is smart, incredibly hard working and totally focused on doing the best work for our clients every single day.”

Peterson’s practice will focus on general litigation, criminal defense and personal injury.

