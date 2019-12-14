RICHMOND — Kenny Bing made sure the Richmond boys basketball team got the first win out of the way.

Bing, a senior, scored 35 points as the Bobcats beat St. Dominic 80-63, improving to 1-1. St. Dom’s fell to 1-3.

Bing made 15 shots from the field and hit five free throws. He also had 14 rebounds and seven steals.

Calob Densmore added 19 points and Dakotah Gilpatric scored 17 for Richmond, while Densmore had 14 rebounds and Gilpatric had seven.

Gabe Carey hit five 3-pointers en route to 20 points for the Saints, while Marshall Adams scored 11 and Eli St. Laurent scored 10.

TELSTAR 93, CARRABEC 67: Davin Mason scored 42 points to lead Telstar to the Mountain Valley Conference win.

Logan Sumner added 24 points for Telstar (1-2).

Luke Carey scored 37 points for Carrabec (1-3).

MONMOUTH 67, WISCASSET 13: Brock Bates scored 22 points, and the Mustangs (2-0) opened a 33-1 halftime lead en route to a win in Monmouth.

Gabe Martin added 13 points.

Noah Haggett topped Wiscasset (0-4) with five points.

MT. ABRAM 60, LISBON 45: Nate Luce scored 24 points to lead the Roadrunners to the MVC win.

Hunter Warren added 15 points for Mt. Abram (3-1). Corey Wiers led Lisbon (1-2) with 14 points.

