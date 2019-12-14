BURNHAM – Wilfred W. Dodge Sr., 83, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Pittsfield.Wilfred was born on Nov. 26, 1936, in Clinton, the son of Lawrence Dodge and Lena (Frost) Dodge Henry. He grew up in Burnham and married his soul mate, Dawna Lake. They shared 61 years of marriage together; she loved him so very much.Wilfred was a woodsman and enjoyed all the outside activities, hunting, fishing and trapping. Fall was his favorite time of year. He was quite the story teller and loved to be surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He loved his black lab, Cole, who was a constant companion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Dawna Dodge of Burnham; children, Karla Morrison and husband Keith of Palmyra, Wilfred Dodge Jr. and wife Charlene of Pittsfield, Dixie Dodge and companion Paul Dube of Manchester and Candace Raven and husband Scott of Thorndike; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lawrence Dodge Jr., Helen Faulk, Phyllis Later, Phillip Henry, Barbara Drake, Geraldine Brooks, Cheryl Basford and husband Gerald, Adian Henry Jr., and Doris Hines; many cherished nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; stepfather, Adian Henry; son, Randy Dodge; and siblings, Wesley Henry, Martha Stevens; and an infant brother.A heartfelt thanks would like to be extended to the staff at Sebasticook Valley Hospital for taking such wonderful care of Wilfred. The family will receive friends and share refreshments from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A graveside service will take place in the spring of 2020 at the Village Cemetery in Burnham. To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com. Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

