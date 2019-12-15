IN ANSON, Saturday at 3:31 p.m., flooding of roadways was reported on Greenleaf Road.

Sunday at 2:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Finch Street.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 5:05 p.m., flooding of roadways was reported on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:39 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Birchview Drive.

8:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

1:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:47 p.m., a well-being check for an animal was made on Ryan Court.

2:48 p.m., an elevator emergency was reported on Ridge Road.

3:03 p.m., a well-being check was made at South Belfast Avenue and Ward Road.

3:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marketplace Drive.

3:23 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.

4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Swan Street.

5:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

6:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lees Court.

7:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:28 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Fontaine Street.

Sunday at 1:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mill Street.

3:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 5:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Tillson Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 11:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 10:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

Sunday at 8:23 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:32 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Snow Pond Road.

10:33 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rice Rips Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.

10:49 p.m., a caller from Central Street reported hearing shots fired.

Sunday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Court.

3:49 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Snakeroot Road.

5:13 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Snakeroot Road.

IN ROCKWOOD STRIP, Saturday at 9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 7:48 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Snow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.

10:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beauford Street.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

9:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 7:28 a.m., trespassing was reported on Kimball Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:50 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:18 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

Sunday at 12:01 a.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.

12:46 a.m., an assault was reported on Colby Street.

1:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Court.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beck Street.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Messalonskee Walking Trail off Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday, at 5:15 p.m., Lee Warren Brown, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on an arrest warrant.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:26 p.m., Toni Ball, 58, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 5:01 p.m., Travis Wayne Clark, 36, of Dresden, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

Sunday at 3:15 a.m., Tori Micah Luce, 29, of New Portland, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2 a.m., Kristen Powers, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit and assault.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:58 a.m., Jordan William Hustus-Raven, 31, of Burnham, was arrested on charges of OUI, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and criminal mischief.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:17 a.m., Kennedy Brooks, 24, of Augusta, was issued a summons for theft following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

2:08 p.m., Charles Santana, 31, of Vienna, was issued a summons for aggravated criminal mischief following a well-being check that was made on Cross Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:50 p.m., Wyatt J. Dutton, 20, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor within the state.

Sunday at 1:29 .m., James R. Grimes, 34, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:18 p.m., Destiny M. Ladd, 19, of Belfast, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

