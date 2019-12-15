CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by topping the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Sunday night.

Brandon Saad and David Kampf also scored for Chicago, which was coming off a heartbreaking loss at St. Louis. The last-place Blackhawks had dropped 7 of 9.

Kevin Fiala scored twice for Minnesota in the opener of a three-game trip. Eric Staal also scored, and Ryan Suter had three assists.

The game was tied at 3 in the third period when Saad muscled his way to his 11th goal of the season. The rugged forward was grappling with Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba in front when he managed to tip Connor Murphy’s shot from the right point past Kaapo Kahkonen with 6:17 left.

Kane then added an empty-netter with 1:03 left, completing his sixth career regular-season hat trick. He has a team-high 18 goals.

Kane also scored Saturday night, helping the Blackhawks open a 3-0 lead in the third at St. Louis. But the Stanley Cup champions roared back for a 4-3 victory.

The Wild, who beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Saturday night, dropped to 10-2-4 in their past 16 games.

JETS 7, FLYERS 3: Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a power-play goal and added two assists as Winnipeg won at home.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Luca Sbisa, Logan Shaw, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to help the Jets improve to 20-11-2.

Matt Niskanen, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott allowed six goals on 17 shots in the first two periods, and Carter Hart made six stops in relief in the third.

KINGS 4, RED WINGS 2: Anze Kopitar scored two goals as Los Angeles won at Detroit.

Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles, which has won 3 of 4. Alex Iafallo had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots.

Defenseman Madison Bowey had a goal and an assist, and Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit. Eric Comrie finished with 28 saves.

NOTES

SABRES: The Buffalo Sabres assigned under-performing second-year center Casey Mittelstadt to the minors.

The demotion to Rochester of the AHL was made a day following a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Islanders in which Mittelstadt was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.

The 21-year-old has four goals and five assists in 31 games this season, and limited to just a goal and an assist in his past 21. Buffalo selected the playmaking center with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft following his senior year in high school.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »