SACO – Barbara E. Luce, 89, of Saco, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 9, 1930, the daughter of Ashley and Leona (White) Huntington. She attended Williams High School in Oakland, Maine.

On March 23, 1950, she married Clyde Luce Jr. at the Universalist Church in Oakland. Barbara was a homemaker. She enjoyed ceramics and cooking.

She was predeceased by her son, Peter Luce in 2014, her son in-law, Roger “Red” Sevigny in 2001, and a sister, Shirley Gray.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Clyde, of 69 years, daughter, Barbara Sevigny of Saco, Maine; two sons, David Luce and wife, Debra, of Raymond, Maine, and Paul Luce of Portland, Maine; one sister, Patricia Martin of Hartland, Maine; six grandsons and six great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

