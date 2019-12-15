WINTHROP – Heaven has a new angel. John Sawlivich, 68, died at his home on Dec. 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and according to his wishes, NOT in a hospital bed! He fought a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in mid-September of this year.

He was born in Waterville on Nov. 11, 1951, the son of Peter and Simonne (Gagne) Sawlivich.

He grew up in Waterville, graduating from Waterville High School in 1970, then graduated from SMVTI in 1972. He spent most of his life working at O’Connor GMC in Augusta.

John loved cars, car shows, and car racing (even though he never “legally” participated in any). He enjoyed camping with his children, and even more so after his grandchildren were able to join him. John loved animals of all kinds, but especially dogs. During his short retirement, he got so much joy out of walking the shelter dogs at the Humane Society in Augusta. His greatest enjoyment was going to any sporting event, school function, or any activity his children and then his grandchildren participated in. He was definitely a hands-on Dad and Grampy.

John had a sense of humor that, even though it wasn’t always appropriate timing, could bring the saddest person out of the dumps and make the sun shine on a rainy day. He was so giving, especially when it came to helping his children. He would be there for them, no matter where or why within a moment’s notice. He loved tinkering on cars or “fixing” things around the house, whether it was his own or his children’s.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 ½ years, Sally (Butler) Sawlivich; daughter, Lori (Sawlivich) Groves, son, Brian Sawlivich and his wife Melanie (whom he referenced as his adopted daughter); and his adored grandchildren, granddaughters, Rhyan and Xanthe Sawlivich, and grandson, Tyler John Groves. He’s also survived by a special sister-in-law, Claire (Butler) Leclair, her daughter Jennifer (Leclair) Cyr and her family; goddaughter, Michelle (Butler) Theriault and her family; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and of course, his most faithful companion, Lily, who never left his side. He is also survived by his cat, Lacey, granddogs Miles, Maggie, and Bear.

John was predeceased by his parents, his mother-in-law, Geraldine Butler; many aunts and uncles; cousins; two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law; and two nephews.

Our deepest heartfelt thanks to Pastor Glenn who’s numerous visits in each hospital and at home gave John a sense of calm and peace that we will always be thankful for. And a very special thank you to John’s team at Androscoggin Home Health – Michelle, Kelly, Anita, and his favorite nurse, Lisa Ewing. Our family cannot possibly express our gratitude for your love and devotion.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hope Baptist Church in Manchester. There will be a gathering in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

or the

Kennebec Valley Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330

