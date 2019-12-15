WINSLOW – Lucien Loubier of Winslow, passed away Dec. 13, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his best friend, and loving wife of 63 years, Anita (Poulin) Loubier.

He was the ninth child, born to Adelard and Virginie (Mathieu), in Waterville on July 29, 1929. He was educated in Waterville and worked as a carpenter for his father and other local businesses. From 1951 to 1953, Lucien served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Munich, Germany.

After returning from the Army, Lucien worked at Capital Distributors and retired in 1991 after 26 years at Keyes Fibre. He was an active member of Le Club Calumet, Waterville Elks 905, Winslow VFW Post 8835 and American Legion Bourque Lanigan Post 5. He was a lifelong parishioner of Corpus Christi Parish.

Lucien frequented local agricultural fairs and enjoyed watching horse pulling. You would often find him at his son-in-law’s business hanging out with and watching the mechanics work. On the days where he wasn’t there, he was tagging along with his son and grandson to construction job sites they were working on.

In addition, he was always ready to sit shotgun in his good friend, Richard Cloutier’s dump truck. It was a sure thing to find Anita and Lucien at Eric’s Restaurant in Waterville every morning, most of the time around 5:30 a.m. to help him open. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Lucien is survived by his four children; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandkids.

Surviving him is his son, Ron (Rochelle) of Winslow, his daughters, Linda (Mike) Anderson of China, Sandra (Brian) Boulet of Winslow, Gisele (Dave) Clifford of Vassalboro; grandchildren, Ryan (Heidi) Loubier, Randy (Katie) Loubier, Renee (Dave) Jones, Robyn (Dave) King, Dillon Clifford and Jenna Clifford; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kris, Zak, Madalyn, Allie, Emmy, Narelle and Jelani; a new great-grandchild will be born in January. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Betty Loubier and Gloria Loubier; and several nieces and nephews.

Lucien is predeceased by his parents, Adelard and Virginie Loubier; siblings, Babe (Verna) Loubier, Gerry (Theresa) Loubier, Lionel Loubier, Marguerite (Larry) Vigue, Judy Gandy, John (Theresa) Loubier, Larry Loubier, Delores Vigue and Lauretta Loubier.

Our family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Peg Soucy, the care manager, the doctors and nurses from Maine General Hospice Care and his caregivers whom he loved, Betty and Terri.

At Lucien’s request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the

Maine Medical Center for Development Office

Attn: Maine Children’s Cancer Program

22 Bramhall St., Portland or the

Juvenile Diabetes

Association, JDRF,

200 Vessey St., 28 flr.

New York, NY 10281

