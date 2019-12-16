IN ANSON, Sunday at 2:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Finch Street.

11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

10:19 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Cedar Street.

10:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

11:13 a.m., theft was reported on State Street.

12:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Water Street and Laurel Street.

12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

1:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bond Street.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

1:51 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.

3:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

3:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:18 p.m., theft was reported on Cumberland Street.

5:09 p.m., disturbance was reported on Cumberland Street.

7:21 p.m., theft was reported on Patterson Street.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:33 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on State Street.

8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Monday at 2:01 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Crosby Street Place.

4:04 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sewall Street.

IN BENTON, Monday at 8:55 a.m., assault was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

Monday, 8:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Ella Gerald Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 11:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 9:11 a.m., theft was reported at Performance Collision on Togus Road.

Saturday at 12:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Keith Street.

Saturday at 7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:19 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

4:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.

Monday, 4:58 a.m., a complaint of shots fire was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stewart Avenue and High Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:38 a.m., theft was reported on Main Avenue.

Saturday at 1:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arcade Street.

9:25 a.m., fraud was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.

12:36 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Water Street.

12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:16 p.m., fraud was reported on High Holborn Street.

Sunday at 2:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.

3:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Gardiner Area High School on West Hill Road.

10:57 a.m., theft was reported on Eagle Drive.

IN JAY, Sunday at 4:47 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Adams Road.

Monday at 2:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maude Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 8:23 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Street.

8:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Hill Road.

11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Smithfield Road.

4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxen Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Court.

3:49 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Snakeroot Road.

11:32 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

7:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

Thursday at 2:24 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

11:19 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Hathorn Street

Saturday at 6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:04 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sampson Street.

12:06 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Toothaker Road.

12:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

11:51 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

Monday at 7:23 a.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Road.

8:14 a.m., theft was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:28 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Moor Street.

3:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drummond Avenue.

11:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

Monday at 3:05 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sherwin Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 5:25 p.m., an unwanted person was removed from Davis Court.

Monday at 11:22 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:19 p.m., William T. Harvey, 37, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a reported overdose on Western Avenue.

4 p.m., Ginni L. Labree, 45, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Saturday at 7:18 p.m., Troy Thomas, Jr., 35, of Vassalboro, was arrested on four warrants following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

4:58 p.m., Candra S. Leckman, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on five warrants and charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on violating conditions of release on Water Street.

6:54 p.m., Melanie R. Poulin, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on Bangor Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 6:55 p.m., Jason A. Ladd, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Saturday at 3 p.m., Shannon L. Dupree, 42, of Livermore, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

9:32 p.m., Audria Shannon Nickerson, 30, of Strong, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

11:40 p.m., Wilfred A. Daggett, 60, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:50 p.m., William J. Hutchins, 41, of Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant on Arcade Street.

Saturday at 2:37 a.m., Patrick F. Wermuth, Jr., 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, and disorderly conduct following an incident on Beech Street.

Sunday at 12:44 a.m., Thomas L. Mansir, 44, of Gardiner, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on Arcade Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 12:42 a.m., Trina A. Bradford, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

1:23 a.m., Dana Andrew Bradford, 40, of Clinton, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:06 p.m., Russel L. Coston, Jr., 48, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a moto vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 3:06 a.m., Kenneth Potter, 32, of Palermo, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Route 3.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., a 38-year-old Richmond man was issued a summons on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer less than $500 after theft was reported on Main Street.

