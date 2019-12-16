Jefferson Historical Society has announced that its 2020 Vintage Photo Calendar is available to order for $10 each.

In this early 1800 photo, teacher Charles Besse plays ball with students at the original Jefferson Village School. Notice that the bats are boards and there are no gloves to be seen. The girls, most with hats and aprons, look on. The building still stands in the North Village across from the apartment building which used to be Hoffses and later, Marshall Holmes’s store.

The photo is one of almost 50 vintage photos in the 2020 calendar showing people having fun in ‘the good old days.’ The calendar also has important contact numbers for residents.

To place an order, call 549-5258 or 549-5592.

