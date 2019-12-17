RUMFORD — A body was recovered from the debris Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed a Spruce Street apartment building.

Rumford Fire Chief Chris Reed says a body was recovered at 22 Spruce St. Crews were searching the debris after the fire was extinguished and an adult was reported missing.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was at the scene, and the medical examiner was on the way.

This story will be updated.

