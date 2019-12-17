IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:49 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on North Belfast Avenue.

10:47 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Pierce Drive.

11:14 a.m., theft was reported on Senator Way.

1:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

1:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

1:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:01 p.m., police recovered needles near Bridge Street and State Street.

6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:15 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on State Street.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.

10:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Boothby Street.

Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

12:56 a.m., rescue officials responded to an odor or leak of propane or natural gas on Sewall Street.

IN BENTON, Monday at 8:55 a.m., an assault was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at noon, a scam complaint was reported on Rollins Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 8:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Ella Gerald Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 11:56 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Main Street.

12:06 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Sebasticook Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:59 a.m., an assault was reported on Plaisted Street.

1:30 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.

3:07 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Fountain Street.

9:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Spring Street.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

Tuesday at 5:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN JAY, Monday at 2:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maude Lane.

9:51 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Dubord Street.

1:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Commercial Way.

IN MADISON, Monday at 5:59 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on River Road.

5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 5:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Prescott Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:18 p.m., a burglary was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:08 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Cottle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 1:15 p.m., mischief was reported on Curtis Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 7:23 a.m., fraud was reported on Waterville Road.

8:14 a.m., theft was reported on Dartmouth Street.

10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

3:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

11:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bonny Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sherwin Street.

7:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

8:39 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

8:47 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

10:16 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Armory Road.

10:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.

10:39 a.m., fraud was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Grove Street.

12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:21 p.m., fraud was reported on Mathews Avenue.

2:26 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Veteran Court.

2:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Mulberry Lane.

3:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:59 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

10:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

11:13 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Silver Place.

11:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Place.

Tuesday at 12:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:22 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:59 a.m., fraud was reported on Fuller Drive.

7:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:52 p.m., Montana J. Gagne, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assault on Union Street.

4:01 p.m., John E. Rink, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a 911 hangup on Drew Street.

7:12 p.m., Isabella E. Witham, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Stone Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 3:28 a.m., Shane Morse, 31, of Jay, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 12:42 a.m., Trina Bradford, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1:23 a.m., Dana Bradford, 40, of Clinton, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

6:44 p.m., Noel Carpenter, 51, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

8:56 p.m., Michael Bailey, 54, of Smithfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

10:43 p.m., Travis Adams, 37, of Glenburn, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:57 p.m., Caitlyn Gregoire, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:01 p.m., Paul Mendes, 73, of Squire Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following the report of an intoxicated person on Squire Street.

Tuesday at 5:56 a.m., Brodie Dunton, 23, of College Avenue, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

IN WHITEFIELD, Friday, no time given, Brandon Boucher, 26, of Whitefield was arrested on a warrant for criminal conspiracy to commit drug trafficking on Hilton Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:04 a.m., David J. Babin, 64, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked driver’s license following a car accident with personal injury on Eastern Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:46 p.m., Dalton Lawrence, 23, of Punky Lane, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on College Avenue.

11:33 p.m., Gretchen Green, 18, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor following a motor vehicle stop on Elm Court.

