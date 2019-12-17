Tuesday’s all-day snow caused a flurry of high school athletic postponements. Below are a list of varsity postponements. When rescheduled days are known, they are listed.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Biddeford at Brunswick
Bonny Eagle at Deering, postponed to Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.
Old Orchard Beach at Wells
Gorham at Edward Little, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Gray-New Gloucester at Kennebunk, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Ararat at Yarmouth
Noble at Lewiston, Wednesday, 5:30
Oxford Hills at Cheverus (originally scheduled to be at OH), Wednesday, 6:30
Portland at Scarborough, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Sanford at Massabesic, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
South Portland at Greely, Wednesday, 7 p.m.Thornton Academy at Windham
Thornton Academy at Windham, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Traip at Waynflete
York at Marshwood, Wednesday 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick at Biddeford
Cape at Falmouth, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Deering at Bonny Eagle, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Greely at South Portland, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Kennebunk at Gray-New Gloucester, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Lewiston at Noble, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Marshwood at York, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Massabesic at Sanford, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Monmouth at Lisbon, Jan. 2, time TBA
Oxford Hills at Cheverus, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Scarborough at Portland, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Expo)
Traip at Waynflete
Windham at Thornton Academy, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Yarmouth at Mt. Ararat
BOYS’ ICE HOCKEY
York at Marshwood, postponed to Thursday, 5 p.m., Dover (N.H.) Ice Arena
Kennebunk/Wells at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse, Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m., Bowdoin College.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Richmond selectmen continue work on school withdrawal request
-
Local & State
Vaughan Woods parking causes headaches for visitors, Hallowell police
-
Business
Portland-based Covetrus replaces second top executive amid investor lawsuit
-
Sports
Here’s a list of high school athletic events postponed by snow
-
Local & State
Freeport man charged with murder in death of Scarborough farmer