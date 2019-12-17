Tuesday’s all-day snow caused a flurry of high school athletic postponements. Below are a list of varsity postponements. When rescheduled days are known, they are listed.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Biddeford at Brunswick

Bonny Eagle at Deering, postponed to Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach at Wells

Gorham at Edward Little, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Gray-New Gloucester at Kennebunk, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Ararat at Yarmouth

Noble at Lewiston, Wednesday, 5:30

Oxford Hills at Cheverus (originally scheduled to be at OH), Wednesday, 6:30

Portland at Scarborough, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Sanford at Massabesic, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

South Portland at Greely, Wednesday, 7 p.m.Thornton Academy at Windham



Thornton Academy at Windham, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Traip at Waynflete

York at Marshwood, Wednesday 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brunswick at Biddeford

Cape at Falmouth, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Deering at Bonny Eagle, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Greely at South Portland, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Kennebunk at Gray-New Gloucester, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Lewiston at Noble, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Marshwood at York, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Massabesic at Sanford, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Lisbon, Jan. 2, time TBA

Oxford Hills at Cheverus, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Scarborough at Portland, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Expo)

Traip at Waynflete

Windham at Thornton Academy, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Yarmouth at Mt. Ararat

BOYS’ ICE HOCKEY

York at Marshwood, postponed to Thursday, 5 p.m., Dover (N.H.) Ice Arena

Kennebunk/Wells at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse, Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m., Bowdoin College.

