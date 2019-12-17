JACKMAN — Parker Desjardins had his third triple-double of the season to help coach Anthony Amero earn his 300th career victory as Forest Hills defeated Valley 77-42 in East/West Conference boys basketball action Tuesday.

Desjardins finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Forest Hills (4-0). Amero earned the win in his 23rd season with the Tigers. Hunter Cuddy added 20 points while Mason Desjardins chipped in 14.

Valley (2-3) was led by Spencer Hunnewell and Nathan Miller with 10 points apiece.

