INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points and Malcolm Brogdon made a tie-breaking reverse layup with 36.4 seconds left Tuesday night to give the Indiana Pacers a 105-102 victory over Los Angeles, snapping the Lakers’ 14-game road winning streak.

Brogdon dribbled past Dwight Howard and then used the rim to protect the ball as he made the shot. Sabonis followed by hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining.

LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists but missed a 3-pointer that would have given the Lakers the lead with 11.7 seconds to go. Los Angeles also missed two shots on its final possession while trying to force overtime.

The Lakers looked as though they had taken control with a 9-0 run for a 95-91 lead midway through the fourth quarter. But Indiana responded just as it had all night as the Lakers played without All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

The Pacers charged back, tying the score at 100 on a mid-range jumper from Brogdon with 2:20 left before retaking the lead on two free throws from Myles Turner.

James answered with two more free throws with 1:40 to go and it stayed that way until Brogdon’s decisive layup.

HORNETS 110, KINGS 102: Malik Monk scored 14 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and host Charlotte spoiled De’Aaron Fox’s return from injury by beating Sacramento.

Cody Zeller had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Hornets won for the fourth time in five games.

Fox was back on the floor after missing 17 games with left ankle sprain and led the Kings with 19 points. He played 30 minutes despite supposedly being on a minutes restriction.

NOTES

WIZARDS: Rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team’s next five games after hurting his groin.

The Wizards said Hachimura will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from a four-game trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.

He was hurt in the first half of Washington’s 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

JAZZ: A Utah Jazz fan is suing for $100 million after being banned for life from the team’s arena over what were called racial taunts directed at point guard Russell Westbrook during a game.

Shane Keisel said there was nothing racial about his heckling during the game in March and that the high-profile incident has cost him his job and exposed him to online threats, according to the suit filed Monday in a state court in Utah.

The Jazz, however, said the team investigated the episode that ignited a national conversation about race and fan behavior and stands by the decision to bar him from the arena. The organization will “vigorously defend” itself from the lawsuit, said Frank Zang, senior vice president of communications for the Jazz parent company, Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment.

Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the NBA after video surfaced of him directing vulgar comments at Keisel in the crowd. Then a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder who had had other in-game exchanges with fans, Westbrook was shown along the sideline using threatening language that also referred to Keisel’s girlfriend, who was at the game.

Westbrook said at the time that he had been provoked by the fan who told him to “get down on your knees like you used to.”

Westbrook said he would never abuse a woman, but that Keisel’s racial taunts went over the line, especially after past disrespectful comments from other Utah fans. His stance was backed by Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who said it wasn’t the first time a racially motivated event occurred at a Jazz game.

The Jazz banned Keisel the day after the game, saying there is no room for personal attacks or disrespect.

In the lawsuit, Keisel acknowledged heckling Westbrook and telling him in a mocking way to “take care of his knees” because the point guard had them wrapped in towels while he sat on the bench. But he denies making the comment that Westbrook said he did.

Keisel is seeking a public apology, $68 million in damages for himself and $32 million for his girlfriend, who was with him. He sued the Utah Jazz and Westbrook, who now plays for the Houston Rockets.

FORMER COMMISSIONER David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.

The league said Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support.

Stern, 77, suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.

Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.

