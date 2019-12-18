IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Patten Lane.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:01 a.m., rescue officials responded to an odor or leak of natural gas or propane on State Street.

8:27 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Jewett Drive.

9:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Melville Street.

10:39 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

11:35 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:27 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.

2:23 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Water Street.

4:33 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

5:51 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Cony Street.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 4:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hartland Road.

Wednesday at 5:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 5:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.

5:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Victor Lane.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fahi Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 4:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eskelund Drive.

12:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Keyes Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:41 a.m., fraud was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

12:31 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wilton Road and Oakes Street.

4:06 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Cushman Drive.

Wednesday at 6:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:43 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Water Street.

11:10 a.m., a fight was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

Wednesday at 2:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 12:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 10 a.m., trespassing was reported on Community Drive.

6:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Lavoie Street.

6:09 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Hidden Circle.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on East Madison Road.

12:21 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Brown Street.

9:48 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Thomas Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 12:58 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Route 202.

3:37 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Academy Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.

8:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 10:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Allen Street.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 1:03 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Stanley Drive.

IN ROME, Tuesday at 6:24 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Rome Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 1:10 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

1:25 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 6:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

11:59 a.m., theft was reported on Park Street.

12:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

1:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Webb Road.

1:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Quarry Road.

5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bartlett Street.

10:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:34 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.

1 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on China Road.

7:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Frawley Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:06 p.m., Michelle A. Arbour, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating probation following a reported disturbance on Northern Avenue. During the same incident, Danielle M. Fredette, 34, of Farmingdale, was also arrested on a charge of violating probation.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:28 a.m., Ronald D. Richardson, 24, of New Vineyard, was arrested on three warrants.

1:12 p.m., Ralph Oscar Metcalf, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a writ.

7:25 p.m., Robert James McDowell, 34, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

10:23 p.m., Margaret Irene Steward, 26, of Eustis, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., Scott F. Pilsbury, 25, of Palermo, was arrested on charges of operating after license suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failure to give correct name and address and violating condition of release following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:19 a.m., Jason Ernest Cole, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, selling and using drug paraphernalia and unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug.

5:47 a.m., Charles Raymond Nickerson, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:40 a.m., Schiavone Morton, 37, of New York City, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

8:45 a.m., Kyle Lawrence Downs, 27, of Knox, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:20 a.m., Kacey J. Davis, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawfully trafficking in scheduled drugs.

10:30 a.m., Randy Joseph Willard, 37, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

4:40 p.m., Zachary Paul McFarlin, 24, of Dixmont, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of violating a protective order.

10:18 p.m., Patrick Ryan Grigway, 25, a transient, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., Kevin Paul Dejesus, 22, of Charlton, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:09 p.m., Harmony Dillaway, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and two counts of criminal mischief, following a citizen report of a traffic offense on Spring and Water streets.

9:43 p.m., Richard Walls, 33, of Albion, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and violating conditions of release, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Cool Street.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:05 a.m., Charles Lang, Jr., 50, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of keeping a dog at large and failure to license a dog following an animal complaint on Old Brunswick Road.

5:31 p.m., Bradley R. Atkins, 28, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a reported motor vehicle accident on Beaver Dam Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., Beth A. Humphrey, 26, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked, following a report of a motor vehicle accident involving injury on County and Marston roads.

