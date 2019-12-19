This week the Buzz is awaiting a few more minutes of daylight and ready to get shovels in the ground.

The Auburn Planning Board last week approved 18 new apartments in two buildings at 204 Broad St., a $1.3 million project by Gerry Morin and Tuesday Properties, LLC.

In a letter to the board by Michael Gotto on Morin’s behalf, Gotto said construction would start right away, with the 12-unit building occupied in 2020.

Morin was part of a story earlier this month about 650-plus new housing units coming Lewiston-Auburn’s way.

Another project in that story, LaValley Properties, LLC turning a former nursing home into 10 apartments at 185 Summer St., also received a permit to start that $200,000 renovation.

New greenhouses

Maine’s “first and only cannabis business park” is getting a little bigger: Auburn issued three building permits for Mystique Way, off Minot Avenue, in November.

The projects: A 136- by 80-foot greenhouse at 131 Mystique Way for $880,000 by Mystique Way, LLC; an 80- by 100-foot greenhouse at 145 Mystique Way for $385,000 by Norman K, LLC; and a new 32- by 32-foot retail store selling medical marijuana at 41 Mystique Way for $56,000, also by Mystique Way, LLC.

New high school

The Lewiston code office issued a $3.2 million permit last month to start Margaret Murphy Centers for Children’s new high school at 5 Memorial Drive. The project is being built by Gendron and Gendron and combines two existing facilities into one, expanding vocational training.

New rumor mill

One of the rumors floating about for the closing Kmart on Center Street in Auburn: Ocean State Job Lot is interested in the space.

When asked, a spokesman seemed to leave the door open: “At this time there is nothing to report. Ocean State Job Lot is always evaluating potential properties to either add to or improve its current locations.”

Have to see in 2020.

