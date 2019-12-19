IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:47 a.m., trespassing was reported on Spencer Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:53 a.m., a well-being check was made on Washington Street.

9:17 a.m., a report of a motor vehicle burglary was made on Stephen King Drive.

10:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:02 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:48 p.m., property was recovered on Memorial Bridge.

12:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

2:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

4:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

6:54 p.m., a dog was hit by a car on Church Hill Road.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Weston Avenue.

8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.

Thursday at 2:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

6:26 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Church Hill Road.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., fraud was reported on Hammond Drive.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:29 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on West Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

3:54 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Maine Avenue.

5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on James Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

2:01 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road and Red Schoolhouse Road.

4:55 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

8:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FAYETTE, Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Watson Heights Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Central Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 12:48 p.m., a theft was reported on Central Street.

Thursday at 12:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 7:53 p.m., assault was reported on School Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thomas Street.

Thursday, 4:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

8:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

8:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

9:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxim Street.

9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, 7:52 p.m., a well-being check was reported on Pond Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 7:11 a.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 135.

11:20 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Beach Road.

3:46 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Ridge Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:28 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Fairfield Street.

7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Olivia Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:44 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Curtis Street.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 1:06 p.m., fraud was reported on Tiffany Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

9:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

11:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:31 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Back Road.

11:52 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Pennell Street.

8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

Thursday, 8:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:51 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

1:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gray Street.

3:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported at JFK Plaza.

4:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Crawford Street.

8:01 p.m., assault was reported on Colby Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hammond Road.

IN WINSLOW, 2:48 p.m., a fight was reported on Danielson Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:51 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Route 133.

8:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

9:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Stanley Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:32 a.m., John F. Gilboy, 44, of Augusta was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud noise in a private place following a report of a disturbance on Northern Avenue.

9:49 a.m., Jaci A. Beane, 25, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant on Weston Court.

10:47 a.m., Ron Poor, 35, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., Casey J. McEnery, 27, of Durham, was arrested on charges of operating after revocation and operating under the influence with one prior.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:31 p.m., Mark A. Magee, 50, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at Libby Hill Road and North Street.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Jesse Lee Frisbee, 24, of Machias, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:52 a.m., Clarence Julius Lawrence, 41, of Belfast, was arrested on a warrant.

10:58 a.m., Tyler Jay Damon, 28, of Swanville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1:40 p.m., Shaun Matthew Spencer, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:51 p.m., Melissa M. Scott, 37, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

4:27 p.m., Christy Lynn Bowden, 22, of Hartland, was arrested on two warrants.

8:48 p.m., Jacob Stafford Smith, 29, of Norridgewock, was arrested on two warrants.

Thursday, 1:56 a.m., Mike S. Medeiros, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9:01 a.m., Carl Allen Landry, 50, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4 p.m., Crystal Cougle, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:17 p.m., a 51-year-old Portland woman was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a registration that was expired for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Murray Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:52 p.m., a 17-year-old Gardiner juvenile was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Summer Street.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 8:29 a.m., Jacquelyn Rose-Ann Frake, 36, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing following a report of a traffic offense at Maranacook High School on Millard Harrison Drive.

8:47 a.m., a 15-year-old female was issued a summons on a charge of possession of marijuana at Maranacook High School.

