WATERVILLE — Hannah Hubbard scored 16 points to lead the Temple Academy girls basketball team to a 26-23 victory over Richmond in an East/West game Thursday night.

Ella Baker added six points for the Bereans (2-2).

Bryanne Lancaster led the Bobcats (0-3) with eight points, while Macy Carver and Bryannah Shea each added six points.

 

BUCKFIELD 55, FOREST HILLS 39: Kathryn Henderson led the Bucks with 17 points in a win over the Tigers.

Molly Bourget had nine points for Buckfield (1-4).

Henderson and Bourget combined for 16 of the 21 points in the third quarter as the Bucks outscored the Tigers 21-11 to take a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Taylor Fountaine led all scorers with 20 points to lead Forest Hills (3-2). The Tigers had three players with three points each.

 

MESSALONSKEE 59, CONY 26: Gabrielle Wener scored 18 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win over the Rams in Oakland.

Jordan Devine added 13 points for Messalonskee (2-2). Brianne Benecke had 10 assists.

Kiara Henry led Cony (0-4) with 10 points, while Julia Reny had eight points.

 

CARRABEC 44, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 33: Cheyenne Cahill scored 18 points to lead the Cobras to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Falcons in North Anson.

Olivia Fortier added 15 points for Carrabec (3-2).

Avery Sevigny led Mountain Valley (3-2) with 11 points.

 

WINTHROP 64, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 28: Madison Forgue scored 23 points to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Phoenix in Winthrop.

Sage Fortin added 11 points for Winthrop (5-0).

Jaycee Cole led Spruce Mountain (1-4) with 10 points.

 

HALL-DALE 53, TELSTAR 38: Iris Ireland paced Hall-Dale to a  victory in a MVC  game with 19 points.

Caden Wills had nine points for the Bulldogs (2-3).

Hall-Dale outscored Telstar 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.

Lucy Rothwell had a double-double for the Rebels (0-6) with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Calla Orino had nine points in the loss.

 

LISBON 35, MADISON 28: Katie Worthen scored 13 points for the Bulldogs in an MVC loss to the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Abi Spaulding added six points for Madison (3-3).

Charlee Cox led Lisbon (3-1) with 15 points, while Giana Russo added 12 points.

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

 

WINSLOW 58, OCEANSIDE 39: Colby Pomeroy scored 28 points to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win Wednesday night.

Jason Reynolds added 11 points and eight rebounds for Winslow (3-1) while Jacob Berard chipped in 10 points.

Oceanside (2-2) was led by Cam Kingsbury with 20 points.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
buckfield bucks, Carrabec Cobras, Cony Rams, Forest Hills Tigers, Hall-Dale Bulldogs, lisbon greyhounds, Madison Bulldogs, Messalonskee Eagles, mountain valley falcons, oceanside mariners, Richmond Bobcats, spruce mountain phoenix, telstar rebels, Temple Bereans, Winslow Black Raiders, Winthrop Ramblers

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles