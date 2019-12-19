WATERVILLE — Hannah Hubbard scored 16 points to lead the Temple Academy girls basketball team to a 26-23 victory over Richmond in an East/West game Thursday night.
Ella Baker added six points for the Bereans (2-2).
Bryanne Lancaster led the Bobcats (0-3) with eight points, while Macy Carver and Bryannah Shea each added six points.
BUCKFIELD 55, FOREST HILLS 39: Kathryn Henderson led the Bucks with 17 points in a win over the Tigers.
Molly Bourget had nine points for Buckfield (1-4).
Henderson and Bourget combined for 16 of the 21 points in the third quarter as the Bucks outscored the Tigers 21-11 to take a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Taylor Fountaine led all scorers with 20 points to lead Forest Hills (3-2). The Tigers had three players with three points each.
MESSALONSKEE 59, CONY 26: Gabrielle Wener scored 18 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win over the Rams in Oakland.
Jordan Devine added 13 points for Messalonskee (2-2). Brianne Benecke had 10 assists.
Kiara Henry led Cony (0-4) with 10 points, while Julia Reny had eight points.
CARRABEC 44, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 33: Cheyenne Cahill scored 18 points to lead the Cobras to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Falcons in North Anson.
Olivia Fortier added 15 points for Carrabec (3-2).
Avery Sevigny led Mountain Valley (3-2) with 11 points.
WINTHROP 64, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 28: Madison Forgue scored 23 points to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Phoenix in Winthrop.
Sage Fortin added 11 points for Winthrop (5-0).
Jaycee Cole led Spruce Mountain (1-4) with 10 points.
HALL-DALE 53, TELSTAR 38: Iris Ireland paced Hall-Dale to a victory in a MVC game with 19 points.
Caden Wills had nine points for the Bulldogs (2-3).
Hall-Dale outscored Telstar 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
Lucy Rothwell had a double-double for the Rebels (0-6) with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Calla Orino had nine points in the loss.
LISBON 35, MADISON 28: Katie Worthen scored 13 points for the Bulldogs in an MVC loss to the Greyhounds in Lisbon.
Abi Spaulding added six points for Madison (3-3).
Charlee Cox led Lisbon (3-1) with 15 points, while Giana Russo added 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WINSLOW 58, OCEANSIDE 39: Colby Pomeroy scored 28 points to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win Wednesday night.
Jason Reynolds added 11 points and eight rebounds for Winslow (3-1) while Jacob Berard chipped in 10 points.
Oceanside (2-2) was led by Cam Kingsbury with 20 points.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Virginia biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
-
Editorials
View from Away: Impeachment was a necessary response to Trump’s abuse of power
-
Local & State
West Bath selectwoman eyes local alerting system after Sunday rampage
-
Business
Defense spending bill could mean business for BIW in 2020
-
Editorials
Our View: Air pollution cannot be ignored out of existence