WATERVILLE — Hannah Hubbard scored 16 points to lead the Temple Academy girls basketball team to a 26-23 victory over Richmond in an East/West game Thursday night.

Ella Baker added six points for the Bereans (2-2).

Bryanne Lancaster led the Bobcats (0-3) with eight points, while Macy Carver and Bryannah Shea each added six points.

BUCKFIELD 55, FOREST HILLS 39: Kathryn Henderson led the Bucks with 17 points in a win over the Tigers.

Molly Bourget had nine points for Buckfield (1-4).

Henderson and Bourget combined for 16 of the 21 points in the third quarter as the Bucks outscored the Tigers 21-11 to take a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Taylor Fountaine led all scorers with 20 points to lead Forest Hills (3-2). The Tigers had three players with three points each.

MESSALONSKEE 59, CONY 26: Gabrielle Wener scored 18 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win over the Rams in Oakland.

Jordan Devine added 13 points for Messalonskee (2-2). Brianne Benecke had 10 assists.

Kiara Henry led Cony (0-4) with 10 points, while Julia Reny had eight points.

CARRABEC 44, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 33: Cheyenne Cahill scored 18 points to lead the Cobras to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Falcons in North Anson.

Olivia Fortier added 15 points for Carrabec (3-2).

Avery Sevigny led Mountain Valley (3-2) with 11 points.

WINTHROP 64, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 28: Madison Forgue scored 23 points to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Phoenix in Winthrop.

Sage Fortin added 11 points for Winthrop (5-0).

Jaycee Cole led Spruce Mountain (1-4) with 10 points.

HALL-DALE 53, TELSTAR 38: Iris Ireland paced Hall-Dale to a victory in a MVC game with 19 points.

Caden Wills had nine points for the Bulldogs (2-3).

Hall-Dale outscored Telstar 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.

Lucy Rothwell had a double-double for the Rebels (0-6) with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Calla Orino had nine points in the loss.

LISBON 35, MADISON 28: Katie Worthen scored 13 points for the Bulldogs in an MVC loss to the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Abi Spaulding added six points for Madison (3-3).

Charlee Cox led Lisbon (3-1) with 15 points, while Giana Russo added 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WINSLOW 58, OCEANSIDE 39: Colby Pomeroy scored 28 points to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win Wednesday night.

Jason Reynolds added 11 points and eight rebounds for Winslow (3-1) while Jacob Berard chipped in 10 points.

Oceanside (2-2) was led by Cam Kingsbury with 20 points.

