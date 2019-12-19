Records filed Thursday in the case of a 22-year-old Freeport man paint a chilling picture of how authorities believe Quinton Hanna indiscriminately targeted people during a weekend rampage that left an 82-year-old Scarborough man dead and a West Bath woman hospitalized following a sexual assault.

But Hanna told investigators nothing about the alleged crimes during an interview — he told police that he was in a car accident and hurt himself, but requested to speak to an attorney when police asked about the Christmas tree farm where James “Jim” Pearson was stabbed to death, according to police records.

Hanna said nothing during a brief appearance Thursday morning in Cumberland County Unified Criminal Court, and was surrounded by court officers and corrections staff. His attorney, Andrew Wright, requested a psychological evaluation and reserved arguments over bail pending a further hearing.

Hanna assaulted a corrections officer earlier in the morning, according to Sheriff Kevin Joyce. Hanna was restrained with handcuffs and a waist chain, and the appearance was delayed, but it was unclear whether the assault caused it.

Judge Daniel Billings also granted a request for Hanna to undergo a psychological evaluation by a state psychologist that may help determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

This story will be updated.

