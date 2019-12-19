ROCKLAND — The Maine Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a former Washington couple and the now defunct contracting business in Union that is alleged to have taken more than $1 million for repair work from more than 100 homeowners throughout the state with little to show for the customers.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the Knox County court in Rockland where Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart operated Castle Builders for nearly three years before abruptly closing it and their Agway store on Sept. 8.

The couple moved to South Carolina to live with relatives. The state had the lawsuit served against the couple.

The couple have filed for bankruptcy both individually and for Castle Builders.

The Attorney General is suing the couple under the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Law, claiming the couple violated that law on multiple counts. The state is seeking an injunction to prevent them from soliciting further business but also restitution for customers, legal and court costs, and civil fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

The AG began the investigation after numerous complaints were filed by customers, some before the closure occurred. No criminal charges have been filed. The state and district attorney’s office is continuing their probe.

The complaints have come from homeowners in Knox, Lincoln, Waldo, Kennebec, and Somerset counties, according to the state.

The civil lawsuit alleges that the Stewarts hired people to cold call homeowners in an effort to solicit business for Castle Builders. The Stewarts would then request down payments for work before beginning and often times would seek a second advance payment before any work was done.

And much of that work was faulty, according to the state, resulting in damages to homes. A lot of that damage came from not ensuring that the properties were protected from rain and snow during repair work. In addition, electrical work was done by unlicensed workers and did not meet minimum standards.

The AG claims that the Stewarts violated the unfair practice law by soliciting and accepting more than one-third down payments at the start. They also failed to give an expected start and completion time for the work as is required by the law.

Requesting and accepting second advances when work had not been done was another violation of the state law, according to the AG.

The work was unskilled and shoddy, according to the lawsuit.

The failure to the Stewarts to respond to the numerous complaints by customers about work not being done also constitutes a violation, according to the lawsuit.

The Stewarts also failed to pay subcontractors, which left those workers without money but also exposed homeowners to liability for the debt, the AG argues.

No amount of restitution being sought is listed in the lawsuit. The lawsuit does point out that the AG is asking for civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation.

Assistant Attorney Generals Linda Conti and Carolyn Silsby are handling the case for the state.

The Courier-Gazette contacted Malcolm Stewart by telephone on Nov. 15.

He said a lot of false things were being said about him and that his attorney was working on the resolving the matter. He would not comment further.

Stewart did not detail what false things were being said. He then said he had no comment and ended the call by saying that he did not want to be called at work.

Filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maine by the Stewarts indicate that they have claims against them totaling $1,215,877. This includes $165,234 in taxes owed to the government.

There are 177 creditors listed in their bankruptcy filing with most of them former customers of Castle Builders. Former workers, suppliers and the government are also listed as creditors.

Castle Builders was formed as a corporation by the Stewarts in December 2016, according to the Maine Secretary of State’s Office.

Law enforcement began receiving complaints Sept. 3, 2019 from people who said they had paid for work that was never done.

