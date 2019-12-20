IN ANSON, Thursday at 7 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Union Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street

6:26 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Church Hill Road.

7:57 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

8:30 a.m., a bomb threat was reported at Olive Garden on Civic Center Drive. A Maine State Police K-9 unit canvassed the property and found no bomb, and the Augusta police investigation is ongoing.

8:45 a.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

8:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Street.

9:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:25 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Gage Street.

11:48 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Water Street.

1:16 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

1:27 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Spruce Street.

2:11 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Summer Haven Road.

2:37 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:54 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Bangor and Quimby streets.

3:02 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at State and Bridge streets.

3:18 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Cony Street.

4:11 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

4:16 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

4:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on West River Road.

4:50 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

5 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.

5:24 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.

5:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:51 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:01 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

8:53 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

9:20 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Union Street.

11:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Capitol Street.

Friday at 12:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

1:06 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

2:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN AVON, Thursday at 4:02 p.m., vandalism was reported on Deer Run Drive.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 1:01 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 9:31 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3:52 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Timbers Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN EUSTIS, Friday at 10:12 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Osgood Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Military Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 5:47 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Hasson Street.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sheldon Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 5:16 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:49 a.m., bad checks were reported on Brunswick Avenue.

12:05 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

6:14 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Highland Avenue.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sheldon Street.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 10:36 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Spruce Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 12:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 12:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:04 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Lavoie Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 12:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Buker Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

8:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

8:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

9:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxim Street.

9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

10:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heald Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 8:23 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 6:49 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Annabessacook Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Thursday at 6:23 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on North Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 7:46 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:40 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Winding Hill Road.

4:19 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Ross Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 12:43 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Hope Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

4:10 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:26 p.m., an assault was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Guyview Drive.

Friday at 7:09 a.m., an assault was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 12:07 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Wolf and Hannaford Hill roads.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:48 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

2:59 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Street.

4:07 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

4:16 p.m., fraud was reported on Railroad Street.

6 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Burleigh Street.

8:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

10:16 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Elm Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 8:16 a.m., terrorizing was reported at Fuller’s Market on Hallowell Litchfield Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:21 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Friday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:51 p.m., Mark P. Marlett, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.

4:20 p.m., Anthony Cappuccio, 31, was arrested on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release and criminal forfeiture of property following the report of a simple assault on North Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 11:56 a.m., Raiquen D. Bynum, 24, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of being a fugitive from justice following the report of a domestic dispute on Grant Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:30 p.m., James Corcoran, 28, of Upton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:03 a.m., Natalie Robbins, 27, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear after she turned herself in at the Gardiner Police Department.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:56 a.m., Mike Medeiros, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, operating under the influence, operating without a license and two counts of violating conditions of release.

9:01 a.m., Carl Landry, 50, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

12:15 p.m., Alison Trask, 41, of Burnham, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

7:19 p.m., Kaylee Cowan, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and assault

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:24 p.m., Michael Dicent, 42, of Pleasant Street, was arrested on two warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:01 p.m., Hallie L. Stevens, 33, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (two priors), operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release following an investigation on Union Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 1:29 p.m., Anthony G. Dichiara, 52, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 9:59 a.m., Carrie A. McMaster, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following the report of theft on Maine Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:19 a.m., Jacqueline Babin, 30, of King Street, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

