SOUTH CHINA — Adam Savage scored 11 points to lead the Skowhegan boys basketball team to a 48-40 win over Erskine Academy in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Friday night.

Jimmy Reed added nine point for Skowhegan (3-2).

Andrew Robinson led Erskine (0-4) with 11 points.

HALL-DALE 71, MADISON 54: Josh Nadeau scored 30 points to lead Hall-Dale to a Mountain Valley Conference win over Madison.

Patrick Rush added 24 points for Hall-Dale (3-1).

Cameron Cobb scored 14 points for Madison (2-5), while Caden Franzose added 12 points.

WINTHROP 65, OAK HILL 54: Jevin Smith scored 18 points to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Raiders in Wales.

Cam Hachey scored 14 points, while Ryan Baird added 11 points for Winthrop (5-0).

Ramon Spearman scored 16 points for Oak Hill (1-4), while Caden Thompson added 11 points.

BOOTHBAY 65, MT. ABRAM 62: Nathan Luce scored 23 points while Adam Luce added 13 points for the Roadrunners in an MVC loss to the Seahawks in Boothbay.

Kenyon Pillsbury and Parker Ross each added eight points for Mt. Abram (4-2).

Benjamin Pearce and Hunter Crocker each scored 20 points for Boothbay (5-1).

TEMPLE 65, RICHMOND 43: Dragan Jovanovic scored 18 points to lead the Bereans (2-2) to the East/West Conference victory in Waterville on Thursday.

Marko Ajaz had 21 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists for Temple (2-2). Stevo Kruta had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Kenny Bing scored 21 points for the Bobcats (1-2), while Cole Alexander and Calob Densmore added 10 apiece.

MEDOMAK 49, LAWRENCE 35: Parker Morrison scored 16 points to lead the Panthers to the A North win in Waldoboro.

Trevor Brown added 13 points for Medomak Valley (5-0).

Lawrence (1-3) was led by Nick Blaisdell with 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 64, VINALHAVEN 28: Winnie LaRochelle scored 25 points to lead the Lakers to an East/West win over the Vikings in Vinalhaven.

Olivia Pye scored 20 points, while Lauren Eastlack added 13 points for Rangeley (5-0).

Hope Cluff scored six points for Vinalhaven (1-5).

