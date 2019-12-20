Do you feel the environment in which you live inside is as important to your health and wellbeing as the one outside your door? What if you could minimize your carbon footprint by living in a building that is carbon conscious and in an urban and walkable neighborhood? What if you wanted to ‘live light on the earth’ but didn’t want to sacrifice the fit, finish and amenities you’re used to?

Born out of a belief that the built environment can and should do much more than fulfill our basic need for shelter, Tom Landry and the team at CornerStone Building & Restoration have developed Solaris, a new 9-unit building on Portland’s East End that will be ready for occupancy this time next year.

Living at Solaris Prices range from $795,000 to $1,795,000 with expected occupancy fall/winter 2020.

Carbon conscious and luxurious: rooftop solar farm, electric vehicle charging stations, triple pane windows, chef-inspired kitchens and spa-worthy baths.

Live a green, healthy lifestyle: organic garden plots, low/no-VOC paints and sustainable materials.

Materials and technologies used in construction re-define efficiency and require little to no maintenance. Triple-pane windows provide maximum insulation from heat, cold and all but eliminate street noise. Uber efficient heat-pump technology offer owners’ complete control of heating and air condition.

Solaris will also be the home to one of Portland’s first residential solar farms. Over 70 solar panels will be installed on the roof, offsetting 50% of the building’s electric use and generating a one-time tax credit to be split between owners. Talk about forward thinking.

With several sophisticated yet understated fixture and finish options to choose from, you can create your dream home while minimizing your impact on the environment: low/no VOC paints, recycled and sustainable materials and energy efficient appliances are standard. There are also several carbon-conscious and even low EMF upgrades.

Friday, Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., join Benchmark Real Estate at the opening of their new office at 104 Washington Ave in Portland and see the Solaris showroom. Visit solarisportland.com to learn more or contact Tom Landry at 207-775-0248; [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous