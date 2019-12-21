IN ANSON, Friday at 1:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Greenleaf Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:26 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:52 a.m., theft was reported on Armory Street.

8:49 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Northern Avenue.

9:41 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Patterson Street.

10 a.m., theft was reported on Eight Rod Road.

11 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Western Avenue.

12:56 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Edison Drive.

1:42 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Riverside Drive.

1:50 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.

3:31 p.m., the odor of gas was reported on Marketplace Drive.

6:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:49 p.m., fraud was reported on Cedar Street.

9:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

9:50 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Leighton Road.

10:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:18 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 6:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORINNA, Saturday at 4:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday 10:45 a.m., threatening was reported on Wandrup Drive.

6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

1:06 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:04 p.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Longley Road.

IN MERCER, Friday at 12:52 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 7:50 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Ward Road.

3:42 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Warren Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Hubbard Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 4:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

12:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rosalie Way.

1:22 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:21 p.m., a scam complaint was made on North Avenue.

10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cote Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:14 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

9:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

12:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:54 p.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.

9:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Millennium Drive.

8:29 a.m., sex offenses was reported on Bay Street.

7:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 9:28 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Rambler Road.

4:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Alden Road.

6:54 p.m., property was recovered on Main Street.

9 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:24 p.m., Jeremy Greenan, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a report of suspicious activity on Lees Court.

4:24 p.m., Shayne M. Hathaway, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and violating probation after a report of suspicious activity on Lees Court.

Saturday at 2:42 a.m., two people were arrested following a 911 hangup or misdial from Bridge Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 1:05 a.m., Janessa Loren Thomas, 29, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:12 a.m., Rachael Raye Murray, 35, of Cambridge, was arrested on four warrants.

2:32 p.m., Christopher Gagne, 28, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5:30 p.m., Jeffrey Giles, 35, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant and criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:29 a.m., Matthew Bernier, 23, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:35 a.m., Brittany Vieta, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:21 p.m., a 53-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 12:02 a.m., a criminal summons was issued following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: