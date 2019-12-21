The Farmington Grange 12 is again hosting the winter farmers market and welcome center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Grange Hall at 124 Bridge St., in West Farmington, just across the bridge from Main Street.
Free coffee and hot drinks and board games are provided by the Grange. The market will continue through January.
For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 778-1416.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Erskine Academy holds Renaissance Awards
-
Community
Waterville hospital seek proposals for Community Benefit Grant Program
-
Community
Farmington Grange to host winter farmers market and welcome center through January
-
Editorials
View from Away: Trump would lose if McConnell holds fair trial
-
Business
Time & Temperature Building’s new owners vow to bring back Portland icon’s ‘glory days’