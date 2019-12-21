The Farmington Grange 12 is again hosting the winter farmers market and welcome center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Grange Hall at 124 Bridge St., in West Farmington, just across the bridge from Main Street.

Free coffee and hot drinks and board games are provided by the Grange. The market will continue through January.

For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 778-1416.

