SOMERSET, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman suffering a seizure was mauled to death by her dog on Friday night, authorities said.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said 44-year-old Melissa Astacio’s daughter called police around 5:20 p.m. to report the attack.
She said her mother was having a seizure inside their home in Somerset when the family dog began to attack.
The dog, an 8-year-old pit bull, was still attacking Astacio when police and paramedics arrived.
Police deployed a Taser on the dog and the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Quinn’s office said Astacio, who had a history of seizures, was pronounced dead at 6:20 pm.
Swansea Animal Rescue placed the dog in quarantine.
Quinn’s office says no criminal conduct or foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.
