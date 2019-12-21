Winthrop Middle School has announced its trimester 1 honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Selma Adam, Leah Barnes, Max Cheng, Caedon Gruver, Jordyn Kinsman, Jenna Pond, Christopher Pottle, Brett Rogers, Elizabeth Roman, Bennett Ross, Kyla Sheehan, Delilah Tompkins, Lucy Vachon, Harold Vance, Jonathan “Teddy” Wagner, Suzanne Webster, Haley Williams and Grace Woodard.
Honors: Wayne Bell, Amelia-Jane Freeman, David Gustin, Avry Jones, Garrison Melendy, Eben Michaud, Kelsi Morgado, Skyler Norwood, Haley Pottle, Robert Putnam, Adam Siniak, Jaycie Smith, Courtney Taylor, Payton Tully, Quinn Tysinger and Jodi Wilkins.
Grade 7 — High honors: Zion Armstrong, Ashley Arsenault, Colton Baird, Sienna Beauchesne, Annabell Blais, Braden Branagan, Kimberly Brown, Caroline Corgan, Harmony Culbert, Cole Dufour, William Grant, Olivia R. Harris, Logan Harrison, Katherine Hart, Madison Madore, Lauren Miller, Sophie Miville and Anabeth Murphy.
Also, Sylvia Norton, William Precourt, Carter Rivers, Brian Rozell, Xanthe Sawlivich, Joseph Szakas, Elizabeth Unangst, Madeline Wagner, Corbin Walz and Connor Williams.
Honors: Jaxon August, Cole Bard, Finn Barrett, Katherine Beck, Madeline Beck, Erica Belz, Trevor Buck, Colin Chamberland, Isabel Chamberland, Tyler Chase, Carter Collin, Trent Collin, Samantha Cruz, Kaitlyn Curtis, Morgan Fichthorn, Isabel Folsom, Aidan Grant, Cameron Gravel, Osheona Haines, Olivia G. Harris and Gage Henderson.
Also, Benjamin Jewett, Phinnaeus Keller, Lindsey Longstaff, Wyatt Mangin, Ashley Putnam, Christopher Reed, Hunter Reynolds, Ella Rice, Leah Sudduth, Joshua Turner, Charlotte Tyler and Adrian Wallace.
Grade 6 — High honors: Ammon Abbott, Brody Adams, Evan Bilodeau, Kallie Clark, Grace Drown, Olivia Huri, Aikaterini Karamousadakis, John “Jackson” O’Hearn, Haley Roman, Breanna Rosenbaum, Gordon Seeley and
Brady Shuman.
Honors: Noah Brann, Cole Buzzell, Trevor Chadburn, Tristan Chapman, Brock Dewar, Adelaide Duchette, Mason Frost, Joseph Grant, Catherine Gustin, Connor Hachey, Samantha Hillsgrove, Taylor Hodsdon, Luke Hopkins, Declan Hubley, Emily Kempton, Dylan Kling, Keenan Libby, Madelyn Marx, Cayleigh McKay and Sadie Miller.
Also, Richard Phillips, Benjamin Porter, Christopher Presti, Danica Spaulding, Lydia St. Amant, Abigail Stevens, Sara True, Dylan Weymouth and Abigail Woodruff.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Local roundup: Rangeley boys basketball rolls to win
-
Varsity Maine
Sidelines: Two decades running, Cony Duals strike the right tone
-
Community
Winslow Junior High School first-trimester honor roll
-
Community
Winthrop Middle School trimester 1 honor roll
-
Local & State
Salvation Army bell ringers brave freezing temperatures