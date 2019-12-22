IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:03 a.m., theft was reported on Swan Street.

8:09 a.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:40 a.m., a complaint about a dog at large was made on Newland Avenue.

10:28 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Memorial Bridge.

11:33 a.m., lost property was reported on Stephen King Drive.

12:08 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Northern Avenue.

12:38 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Whitten Road.

12:56 p.m., recovered property was reported on State Street.

1:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

2:59 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Civic Center Drive.

3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Road.

7:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.

9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:25 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

4:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 11:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Loon Cove Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:47 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Smithfield Road.

9:59 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on County Road.

7:58 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:28 p.m., assault was reported on North Avenue.

5:18 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

11:02 p.m., vandalism was reported on French Street.

Sunday, 2:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dore Street.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 5:49 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.

6:29 p.m., a scam complaint was made on South Solon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:48 a.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

9:39 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Autumn Street.

11:09 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

12:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.

4:13 p.m., theft was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

5:11 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

6:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 3:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 10:17 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Mount Pisgah Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:09 a.m., a person was arrested on a charge of theft on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:49 p.m., William Daniel Nagy, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and furnishing liquor to a minor after a report of liquor law violations on Western Avenue.

8:47 p.m., Tyler J. White, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following the report of a domestic disturbance on Malta Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:56 p.m., Dylan Sherwood Brooks, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, operating after suspension and failing to stop for an officer.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:14 p.m., Misty L. Maroney, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:50 p.m., Lance Vashon, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:54 p.m., Kate Violette-Reben, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday, 12:30 a.m., Lynsey R. Holland, 32, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of meth.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:01 p.m., a 38-year-old Hebron woman was issued a summons on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

4:49 p.m., Nathaniel Barbeau, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of a minor possessing liquor after a report of liquor law violations on Western Avenue.

4:49 p.m., a 17-year-old, no residence provided, was issued a summons on a charge of a minor possessing liquor after a report of liquor law violations on Western Avenue.

