|Business
|Number of complaints
|Sears
|384
|DirecTV/AT&T
|279
|Best Buy
|234
|Home Depot
|173
|Charter Communications/Spectrum
|165
|Lowe’s
|144
|Walmart
|136
|Dish Network
|107
|Verizon
|101
|Ship-Right Solutions
|96
|Consolidated Communications
|91
|US Cellular
|66
|Persian Acceptance
|61
|Dell
|60
|Aerus
|50
|Hewlett-Packard
|50
|Quirk Auto Group
|47
|Staples
|47
|T-Mobile
|46
|Furniture Superstore
|43
|VIP Tires and Service
|40
|Lee Auto Malls
|37
|Chapter 11 Furniture
|36
|Prime Automotive Group
|36
Source: Maine Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Life & Culture
NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors encore broadcast set for Thursday
-
Community
Pingree nominates 18 Maine students to United States service academies
-
Community
Lifelong communities mini-grant program seeks applications
-
Local & State
Judge hears appeal of suspension of Camden Hills student over sex assault allegation
-
Nation & World
Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.