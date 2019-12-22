Business Number of complaints
Sears 384
DirecTV/AT&T 279
Best Buy 234
Home Depot 173
Charter Communications/Spectrum 165
Lowe’s 144
Walmart 136
Dish Network 107
Verizon 101
Ship-Right Solutions 96
Consolidated Communications 91
US Cellular 66
Persian Acceptance 61
Dell 60
Aerus 50
Hewlett-Packard 50
Quirk Auto Group 47
Staples 47
T-Mobile 46
Furniture Superstore 43
VIP Tires and Service 40
Lee Auto Malls 37
Chapter 11 Furniture 36
Prime Automotive Group 36

Source: Maine Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division

