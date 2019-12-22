A Waterville police officer and another man were shot Sunday afternoon following an automobile chase that began at about 1 p.m. in Waterville and ended in Canaan.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the man, whose identity is not yet known, has been taken to a hospital. His condition was not known as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Waterville officer, whose identity also has not been released, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to McCausland.

Officers from the Waterville and Fairfield police departments and the Maine State Police were involved in the chase.

A Fairfield man, who declined to be identified, said he had seen a white car driving about 90 mph up Route 23 at about the time the chase was reported.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General has sent investigators to Canaan.

This story will be updated.

