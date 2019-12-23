RICHMOND — Richmond police are investigating a break in at the Family Dollar store on Main Street that happened either late Saturday or early Sunday.

Sgt. James Donnell said Monday that someone apparently used a crowbar to force entry into the store to steal cash from a safe. The amount of cash taken was not disclosed. There was no other damage to the store, he said.

Family Dollar, located at 161 Main St., remained closed for half the day on Sunday while police investigated. Donnell said store employees are still checking to determine whether anything else was taken. The case is still under investigation.

A woman reached by telephone Monday, who identified herself as the store manager, said she had no comment and hung up.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (207) 737-8518 or Sagadahoc County Communications at (207) 443-9711.

This article includes reporting from Darcie Moore of The Times Record.

