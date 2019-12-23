IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:43 a.m., theft was reported on Brentwood Road.

2:30 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:34 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Crossing Way and Senator Way.

3:13 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:36 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:02 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.

5:37 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Burns Road.

5:53 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Western Avenue.

6:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on West River Road.

7:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

8:06 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.

11:19 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Rodrigue Heights.

Monday at 12:51 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 9:55 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Manchester Road.

Monday at 3:25 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 27.

6:34 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on West Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1:21 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Carrabassett Drive.

1:27 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 6:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.

Monday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:06 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Knowlton Corner Road.

Monday at 4:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 1:50 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Central Street.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Adams Street.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

10:29 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Dresden Avenue.

Saturday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Waterfront Park.

Sunday at 12:08 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

3:32 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

12:50 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Central Street.

6:34 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Central Street.

9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 4:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 5:19 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Prescott Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 4:38 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 3 p.m., assault was reported on Ayer Street.

3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 6:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Parlin Road.

6:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:18 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Madawaska Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 7:32 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Winthrop Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Dec. 16, at 3:42 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Lincoln Street.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

Tuesday at 11:19 a.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.

Friday at 3:58 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Langdon Road.

Saturday at 11:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Molly Lane.

Sunday at 7:46 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Sunday at 3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jamaica Point Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 7:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nokomis Road.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 6:51 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Shepherd Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 4:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Indian Ridge.

10:33 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Hilltop Drive.

Monday at 12:23 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Big Bird Street.

2:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dore Street.

8:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 12:10 p.m., vandalism was reported on South Main Street.

12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Solon Road.

IN VIENNA, Saturday at 7:52 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Tower Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pare Street.

10:47 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Greenwood Street.

12:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:06 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Mae Terrace.

3:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burleigh Street.

4:42 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Interstate 95 South.

Monday at 12:26 a.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Burleigh Street.

12:44 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Wilson Street.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 4:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 10:09 a.m., an unattended death was reported on High Street.

12:19 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on High Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Terrace.

ARRESTS

IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 8:13 p.m., Ronald Everett Chapman Jr., 56, of Richmond, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a motor vehicle beyond class restriction following a report of suspicious activity at Huffs Mill and Dead River roads.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 9:15 p.m., Judith L. Curit, 54, of Gray, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a personal injury motor vehicle accident on Readfield Road.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 8:36 p.m., Gerard Jacob Bechard, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violating conditions of release following the report of a simple assault on Middle Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:30 p.m., Robert Gilbert, 52, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a report of a domestic dispute on Summer Street.

Monday at 5:18 a.m., Chad S. Gregorie, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on College Avenue.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 9:09 p.m., David J. Santerre, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, driving to endanger, speeding more than 30 miles per hour above the speed limit, operating while license suspended or revoked, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a traffic stop on Lewiston Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:25 p.m., Hunter Bachelder, 24, of Farmington, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Belgrade Road.

Sunday at 12:33 p.m., Lucas Gragg, 39, of Manchester, was issued summonses on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release following a report of a medical rescue on Capitol Street.

Sunday at 2:32 p.m., Timothy Joseph Colvin, 38, of Newcastle, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop at Water and Green streets.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 2:11 a.m., Wayne A. Morrell Jr., 31, of Knox, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 miles per hour above the speed limit following a traffic stop on Route 3.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 8:27 p.m., Marcus Peter Mrowka, 36, of Washington, D.C., was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 miles per hour above the speed limit following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 7:07 p.m., David H. Bean, 61, of Bethel, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 1:13 p.m., Katherine Mayo, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Dec. 16, at 6:50 p.m., Richard Messer, 43, of Pittston, was issued summonses on charges of illegal attachment of license plate, false registration sticker, unregistered vehicle with registration expired for four years and having a fictitious registration sticker, following a traffic stop at Carding Machine Road and Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:29 a.m., Paul C. Smith, 30, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Belgrade Road.

