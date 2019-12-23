AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Dec. 12-18, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Mohamed Omar Abuelroos, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, criminal trespass and violating condition of release Dec. 11, 2016, and criminal trespass Dec. 10, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ryan Ackerman, 33, of Winslow, police standoff Sept. 16, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jonathan Afanador, 25, of the Bronx, New York, four counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs June 26, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Samuel P. Allen, 25, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 25, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Dillon Lucas Bellefleur, 28, of Fairfield, on Oct. 14, 2017, in Augusta: terrorizing, $2,000 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, $250 fine, $250 suspended; criminal mischief, $250 fine, $250 suspended; two counts assault on an officer,dismissed.

Marc A. Berliner, 46, of Westwood, Massachusetts, on July 13, 2018, in Waterville: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Douglas E. Blanchette, 36, of Winthrop, protective order from harassment violation Aug. 28, 2019, in Monmouth, $250 fine.

Wanda Bolduc, 59, of Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 1, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Tina M. Boutin, 38, of Knox, violating condition of release Nov. 4, 2019, in Waterville, four-day jail sentence.

Timothy F. Bragg, 39, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 20, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Meagan R. Brown, 21, of Winslow, operating under the influence Nov. 10, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Joseph D. Brunelle, 30, of Chelsea, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 5, 2018, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Trevor Cannell, 25, of Northport, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 28, 2019, in Winslow, $250 fine.

Paul Carr, 44, of North Monmouth, domestic violence assault July 8, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Emily S. Carter, 22, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 12, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

McKayla Collins, 19, of South Thomaston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 16, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Timothy Colvin, 38, of Augusta, on Sept. 26, 2019, in Augusta: burglary of motor vehicle, four-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, four-day jail sentence.

Kyle G. Corrieri Sr., 34, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 21, 2019, in Oakland, $500 fine.

Wendy Annette Coulombe, 22, of Augusta, driving to endanger March 28, 2018, in Sidney, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Katherine Libby Daniels, 25, of Wilmington, North Carolina, failing to obtain driver’s license Oct. 19, 2019, in Hallowell, $150 fine.

Maxwell A. Davidson, 21, of Benton, on Sept. 4, 2019, in Waterville: furnishing liquor to a minor, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.

Tamara A. Davis, 23, of Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 9, 2019, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Kevin A. Dawe, 28, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 1, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Alexis E. Denson, 24, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 7, 2018, in Clinton, $250 fine.

Samantha J. Dickson, 22, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 22, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine.

David A. Dodson, 47, of Allston, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 20, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Shawn Dolley, 48, of Gardiner, on July 8, 2018, in Farmingdale: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Michael Eller, 57, of Benton, operating under the influence Nov. 1, 2019, in Sidney, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release Nov. 2, 2019, in Benton, 48-hour jail sentence.

Raymond L. Ellis Jr., 30, of Skowhegan, on July 10, 2019, in Vienna: failing to make oral or written accident report, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle and failing to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury and operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Ashley Ann Ferris, 32, of Waterville, operating after registration suspended Nov. 8, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Christopher Flye, 41, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 13, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua Fogg, 29, of Standish, commercial vehicle rule violation: possession or use drugs on duty Oct. 23, 2019, in Sidney, $250 fine.

Brian S. Geiger, 49, of Winslow, operating after registration suspended Oct. 29, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Apollo V. Geroux, 34, of Augusta, on Nov. 3, 2019, in Augusta: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Mathew Gerrish, 29, of Orland, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing Oct. 18, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Heather Gilbert, 43, of Waterville, permitting unlawful use Oct. 26, 2016, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Mario Gordon, 37, of Randolph, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta, $400 fine. On April 4, 2018, in Augusta: aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, 12-year jail sentence; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 12-year jail sentence.

Kahleena L. Gosselin, 25, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Nov. 2, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Michael Anthony Cooper Groves, 20, of Benton, furnishing liquor to a minor Sept. 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Minor consuming liquor Sept. 14, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine. Minor consuming liquor Sept. 22, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $200 suspended.

Hawthorne Hall, 44, of Whitehead Island, on Jan. 23, 2019, in Augusta: commercial vehicle rule violation — not possessing previous seven days status, $500 fine; rule violation, dismissed.

Raymond Anthony Hamilton, 30, of Vassalboro, on July 7, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence; theft by deception, 30-day jail sentence. Violating protection from abuse order Sept. 24, 2019, in Waterville, 30-day jail sentence.

Christopher Harris, 34, of Belfast, attaching false plates March 29, 2019, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence.

Jed Hotham, 38, of Albion, permitting unlawful use Nov. 3, 2019, in Albion, $200 fine.

Lee A. Hunter, 34, of Chelsea, criminal mischief May 5, 2019, in West Gardiner; four-day jail sentence, $200 restitution. Domestic violence assault Sept. 17, 2019, in West Gardiner, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 6, 2019, in West Gardiner, seven-day jail sentence. On Dec. 1, 2019, in Gardiner: violating condition of release, four-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, four-day jail sentence.

William J. Hutchings, 41, of Chelsea, home repair fraud July 28, 2019, in Litchfield, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $2,500 restitution.

Brian Libby Jenness, 33, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 30, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Ryan Kappelman, 20, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Nov. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Robert W. Karns, 43, of Oakland, on Aug. 21, 2018, in Waterville: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Benjamin E. Kubicki, 42, of Mount Vernon, failure to register vehicle Oct. 30, 2019, in Manchester, $100 fine.

Brandon K. Lasante, 21, of Saco, commercial vehicle rule violation: possession or use of drugs on duty June 7, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Khanh Q. Le, 51, of Waterville, drinking in public Sept. 20, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Daniel L. Leavitt, 51, of Caribou, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 27, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Candra S. Leckman, 31, of Augusta, on Dec. 15, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 7, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Scott Leo, 31, of Waterville, attaching false plates Aug. 25, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

John Loisel, 65, of Vassalboro, on Nov. 6, 2019, in Vassalboro: failing to stop, remain render aid personal injury, $400 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Randy L. Lyon, 24, of Waterville, keeping dangerous dog Oct. 21, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Patrick Manning, 31, of Bangor, attaching false plates June 15, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Victoria Martin, 45, on Oct. 30, 2019, in Augusta, attaching false plates, $150 fine; operating after registration suspended, dismissed.

Roney Chanel McBean, 19, of Fairfield, assault and protective order from harassment violation Jan. 16, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ched M. McLellan, 28, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle within 30 days Oct. 29, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michol L. Merrill, 33, of Madison, operating under the influence May 13, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Melanie T. Murphy, 38, of Gardiner, operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child April 5, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Nathaniel R. Nadeau, 25, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 22, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. On Oct. 8, 2019, in Oakland: violating condition of release, $200 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Chester K. Nelson, 41, of Winslow, attaching false plates Nov. 6, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Eric Vincent Nelson, 35, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 26, 2019, in Winslow, and violating condition of release Sept. 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jerry P. Ouellette, 57, of Caribou, operating while license suspended or revoked May 2, 2019, in West Gardiner, $250 fine.

Jessica L. Pagliaroli, 30, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked July 7, 2018, in Randolph, $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension.

Caleb R. Patterson, 21, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Oct. 8, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Dustin Perry, 19, of Fairfield, on Nov. 7, 2019, in Gardiner: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

Clinton A. Pettengill, 40, of Winthrop, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening Nov. 9, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Pamela Pomerleau, 60, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Nov. 2, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ron Poore, 35, of Gardiner, theft by deception April 6, 2019, in Farmingdale, 15-day jail sentence, $800 restitution.

Lucas Rogers, 18, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor Oct. 24, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Amy Roussel, 39, of Limestone, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 17, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine.

Carrie Safford, 67, of Farmingdale, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 5, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Shayla Seekins, 22, of Orland, on Oct. 3, 2019, in Winslow: domestic violence assault, nine-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, nine-day jail sentence.

Joshua A. Sevey, 37, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 15, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Hope Marie Shaughnessy, 24, of Bath, on Sept. 25, 2019, in Farmingdale: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 180-day jail sentence, all but one day suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release, one-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine, $250 suspended; attaching false plates, dismissed.

Joshiah Small, 44, of Oakland, attaching false plates Nov. 4, 2019, in Sidney, $150 fine.

Johnathan Smith, 46, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 19, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kellie Jo Soltow, 41, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 8, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Angela Spaulding, 45, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 29, 2018, in Winslow, $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation.

Tyler W. Stover, 19, of Oakland, on Aug. 3, 2019, in Oakland: violating condition of release, 20 hours community service; operating while license suspended or revoked and operation of defective vehicle, dismissed. Criminal mischief May 4, 2019, in Sidney, $550 restitution, 20 hours community service. Criminal mischief May 26, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia May 21, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Devon T. Strasnick, 18, of Winslow, allowing dog to be at large Nov. 8, 2019, in Benton, $250 fine.

Mark J. Tardif, 30, of Chelsea, failing to make oral or written accident report Sept. 13, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Peter Thibodeau, 32, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Nov. 14, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Amanda Thompson, 41, of Winslow, theft by deception Oct. 5, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Meaghan E. Thornton, 39, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 18, 2019, in Windsor, $300 fine.

Paul J. Trask, 44, of Oakland, on Nov. 1, 2019, in Oakland: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, $100 fine; failure to register vehicle, $100 fine; operation of defective vehicle, $100 fine.

Victoria L. Truman, 38, of Belgrade, domestic violence assault Feb. 19, 2019, in Windsor, dismissed.

Neal Clayton Turner, 39, of Scarborough, on April 22, 2019, in Augusta: violation of privacy, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, unconditional discharge. On June 4, 2019, in Augusta: indecent conduct, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, unconditional discharge.

Benjamin J. Warren, 38, of Waterville, reckless conduct May 15, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kendu Watts, 21, of New York, New York, aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs Aug. 29, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jamison P. Webster, 45, of Belgrade, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Nov. 7, 2019, in Belgrade, $150 fine.

Gina Christine Welch, 24, of Monmouth, on Oct. 26, 2017, in Monmouth: violating condition of release, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Kelli Williams, 30, of Farmingdale, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 2, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Amber Woodward, 34, of Belgrade, failure to register vehicle Nov. 1, 2019, in Belgrade, $100 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: