PORTLAND — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, has announced her office’s nominees to the United States service academies: the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress.

“This group represents some of Maine’s best and brightest. They have all demonstrated exceptional leadership, high academic standards, and a passion for helping others,” said Pingree. “Whatever happens from here, they should all be proud of themselves. We are lucky that they have chosen to offer their talents in service to the country, and it’s an honor to nominate them.”

The nominees were interviewed by a panel of six on their academic record, test scores, leadership ability, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and exemplified commitment to serving their country.

Pingree nominated several students to more than one academy. The full list of nominations is below.

United States Naval Academy — Annapolis

• John Bassett, of Cape Elizabeth, Cape Elizabeth High School

• Grace Casey, of Brunswick, Brunswick High School

• David Hamme, of Lebanon, Noble High School

• Madeline Marks, of Falmouth, Falmouth High School

• Nathan Mars, of Scarborough, Scarborough High School

• Rory McPherson, of Kittery, The Governor’s Academy

• Michael Simmons, of Union, Medomak Valley High School

• Kelly Sullivan, of Berwick, St. Thomas Aquinas High School

• Arie Vannoy, of Waldoboro, Coastal Christian School

• Lucas Wright, of Scarborough, Scarborough High School

United States Military Academy — West Point

• Grace Casey, of Brunswick, Brunswick High School

• Ryan Connors, of Kennebunk, Kennebunk High School

• David Hamme, of Lebanon, Noble High School

• Nathan Mars, of Scarborough, Scarborough High School

• Michael Simmons, of Union, Medomak Valley High School

• Savannah Weston, of Winthrop, Lawrence High School

• Kelly Yoon, Falmouth, of Falmouth High School

United States Air Force Academy — Colorado Springs

• Samuel Edborg, of Saco, Thornton Academy

• David Hamme, of Lebanon, Noble High School

• Michael Luna, of Portland, Cheverus High School

• Nathan Mars, of Scarborough, Scarborough High School

• Rory McPherson, of Kittery, The Governor’s Academy

• Sara Scrapchansky, of Brunswick, Brunswick High School

• Michael Simmons, of Union, Medomak Valley High School

• Kelly Yoon, of Falmouth, Falmouth High School

• Devin Young, of Chelsea, Cony High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy — Kings Point

• David Hamme, of Lebanon, Noble High School

• Aedan Kehoe, of Rockport, Camden Hills Regional High School

• Madeline Marks, of Falmouth, Falmouth High School

• Nathan Mars, of Scarborough, Scarborough High School

