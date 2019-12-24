IN ALBION, Monday at 12:15 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Winslow Road.

IN ANSON, Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Spear Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:43 a.m., theft was reported on Brentwood Road.

2:30 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:34 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Crossing Way and Senator Way.

3:13 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:36 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:02 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.

5:37 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Burns Road.

5:53 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Western Avenue.

6:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on West River Road.

7:23 p.m, harassment was reported on Green Street.

8:06 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.

11:19 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Rodrigue Heights.

Tuesday at 12:51 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 8:25 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Otter Drive and Bartlett Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 12:31 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Chase Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 3:14 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

2:45 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Ridge Road.

Tuesday at 4:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.

9:24 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

10:29 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Crane Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 6:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hill Street.

10:49 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 4:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.

4 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

8:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Perham Street.

Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 6:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

Tuesday at 8:47 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

9:11 a.m., an assault was reported on Church Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 12:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Overlook Drive.

2:56 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Huntington Hill Road.

3:18 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Kenway Drive.

IN MADISON, Monday at 11:06 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Park Street.

3:15 p.m., theft was reported on Lily Lane.

Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 3:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 2:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanborn Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 11:45 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Smithfield Road.

1:16 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.

7:16 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 7:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 5:10 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 8:01 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on West River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dore Street.

8:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Indian Ridge.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pennell Street.

8:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

Tuesday at 12:14 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

4:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.

9:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bennett Avenue.

IN STARKS, Monday at 3:01 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Chicken Street.

IN STRONG, Monday at 2:58 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

4:31 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on West Freeman Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Terrace.

5:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

9:04 a.m., fraud was reported on Winter Street.

10:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

12:08 p.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.

1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:36 p.m., an assault was reported on North Street.

2:56 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Elm Street.

3:42 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

5:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halde Street.

7:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

Tuesday at 12:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

12:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:35 a.m., a burglary was reported on West River Road.

4:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WELD, Monday at 1:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported on School Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 3:42 p.m., threatening was reported on China Road.

5:17 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Halifax Street.

8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Charles Street.

5 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

6:41 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Holmes Road.

8:53 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pineland Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:16 a.m., Joshua Lee Graves, 40, of Waterville, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on three warrants for failure to pay fines.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:05 p.m., Kathleen Lightbody, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.

10:08 p.m., Marcus Moody, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:54 p.m., Lewis Green, 55, of Averal, Mass., was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and operating without a license.

Tuesday at 6:09 a.m., Kristen Smith, 30, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.

8:05 a.m., Norman Hightower, 38, of Searsport, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:20 a.m., Paul Lawrence, 48, of Swanville, was arrested on a probation hold and one charge of assaulting a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

11:59 a.m., Christopher Hardison, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:03 p.m., Paul Fay, 35, listed as transient, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing and criminal mischief following the report of a disturbance on Silver Place.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:32 p.m., Timothy Joseph Colvin, 38, of Newcastle, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop at Water and Green streets.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:44 p.m., Sally Lawrence, 63, of Hazelwood Ave., was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:34 p.m., Whitney Curless-Clark, 29, of Albion, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license with one prior following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8:52 a.m., Matthew Holt, 43, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Route 202.

2:05 p.m., Justin Pottle, 26, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Route 202.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: