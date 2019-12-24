IN ALBION, Monday at 12:15 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Winslow Road.
IN ANSON, Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Spear Hill Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:43 a.m., theft was reported on Brentwood Road.
2:30 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.
2:34 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Crossing Way and Senator Way.
3:13 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:36 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.
4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.
5:02 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.
5:37 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Burns Road.
5:53 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Western Avenue.
6:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on West River Road.
7:23 p.m, harassment was reported on Green Street.
8:06 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.
11:19 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Rodrigue Heights.
Tuesday at 12:51 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 8:25 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Otter Drive and Bartlett Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 12:31 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Chase Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 3:14 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
2:45 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Ridge Road.
Tuesday at 4:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.
9:24 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.
10:29 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Crane Drive.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 6:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hill Street.
10:49 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hill Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 4:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.
2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.
4 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.
8:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Perham Street.
Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 6:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
Tuesday at 8:47 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
9:11 a.m., an assault was reported on Church Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 12:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Overlook Drive.
2:56 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Huntington Hill Road.
3:18 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Kenway Drive.
IN MADISON, Monday at 11:06 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Park Street.
3:15 p.m., theft was reported on Lily Lane.
Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.
IN MERCER, Tuesday at 3:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 2:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanborn Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 11:45 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Smithfield Road.
1:16 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.
7:16 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 7:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 5:10 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN SIDNEY, Monday at 8:01 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on West River Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dore Street.
8:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Indian Ridge.
4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pennell Street.
8:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Indian Ridge.
8:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.
Tuesday at 12:14 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Malbons Mills Road.
1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.
4:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
8:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.
9:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bennett Avenue.
IN STARKS, Monday at 3:01 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Chicken Street.
IN STRONG, Monday at 2:58 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
4:31 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on West Freeman Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Terrace.
5:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
9:04 a.m., fraud was reported on Winter Street.
10:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
12:08 p.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.
1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:36 p.m., an assault was reported on North Street.
2:56 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Elm Street.
3:42 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.
5:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halde Street.
7:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
Tuesday at 12:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.
12:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.
2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
3:35 a.m., a burglary was reported on West River Road.
4:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WELD, Monday at 1:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported on School Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 3:42 p.m., threatening was reported on China Road.
5:17 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Halifax Street.
8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Charles Street.
5 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
6:41 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Holmes Road.
8:53 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pineland Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:16 a.m., Joshua Lee Graves, 40, of Waterville, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on three warrants for failure to pay fines.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:05 p.m., Kathleen Lightbody, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.
10:08 p.m., Marcus Moody, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.
11:54 p.m., Lewis Green, 55, of Averal, Mass., was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and operating without a license.
Tuesday at 6:09 a.m., Kristen Smith, 30, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
8:05 a.m., Norman Hightower, 38, of Searsport, was arrested on a probation hold.
8:20 a.m., Paul Lawrence, 48, of Swanville, was arrested on a probation hold and one charge of assaulting a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest.
11:59 a.m., Christopher Hardison, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:03 p.m., Paul Fay, 35, listed as transient, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing and criminal mischief following the report of a disturbance on Silver Place.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:32 p.m., Timothy Joseph Colvin, 38, of Newcastle, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop at Water and Green streets.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:44 p.m., Sally Lawrence, 63, of Hazelwood Ave., was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:34 p.m., Whitney Curless-Clark, 29, of Albion, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license with one prior following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8:52 a.m., Matthew Holt, 43, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Route 202.
2:05 p.m., Justin Pottle, 26, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Route 202.
