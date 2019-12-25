IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:20 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.

1:29 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Commercial Street.

5:17 p.m., a 42-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of theft after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

Wednesday at 2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 5:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lake View Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

9:59 a.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.

2:29 p.m., vandalism was reported on Pleasant Street.

Wednesday at 7:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

10:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 12:42 p.m., an out of control juvenile was reported on River Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Estelle Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 4:26 p.m., theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

5:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sunrise Drive.

Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 7:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Bigelow Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

11:41 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

1:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.

3 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

5:18 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at Elm Plaza.

7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Court.

Wednesday at 2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11:47 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:02 a.m., theft was reported on First Street.

11:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.

Wednesday at 1:28 a.m., a fight was reported on Monument Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 8:17 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Pineland Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:07 a.m., Seth Aaron Soule, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a temporary warrant.

4:45 p.m., Branden Scot Morrissette, 33, of Springville, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

9:50 p.m., Cheryl Ausuatine Scott, 66, of Farmington, was arrested on four warrants.

10:20 p.m., Harry B. Ross, 46, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:22 a.m., Michael W. McGowan, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and falsifying physical evidence.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:21 p.m., Scott Gordon, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of attempted burglary.

Wednesday at 2:30 a.m., Michael McIntyre, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

