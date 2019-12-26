IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:40 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:03 a.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

3:21 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Airport Road.

4:09 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Washington Street.

4:16 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Mayflower Road.

8:01 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Green Street.

8:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 11:25 a.m., theft was reported on Chaput Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., theft was reported on Davis Road.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 7:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

10:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

Thursday at 1:08 a.m., burglary was reported on Mason Road.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 9:14 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:43 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 5:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Corson Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 10:19 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Oosoola Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:29 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dane Avenue.

Thursday at 7:57 a.m., assault was reported on West Front Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., assault was reported on Squire Street.

11:26 a.m., burglary was reported on Water Street.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:19 p.m., Jessica L. Seagrave, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault, following a reported domestic disturbance on Bangor Street.

Thursday at 1:10 a.m., Paul F. Trainor, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a 911 hangup on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:17 a.m., Shawn Hyatt, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., Jeremy J. Fagre, 43, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault, elevated by prior convictions, on First Street.

SUMMONS

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 9:40 p.m., Glenn M. Lewis, 63, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a traffic stop on Main Street.

