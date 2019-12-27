IN ANSON, Thursday at 5:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.

Friday at 3:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Union Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Market Square.

9:19 a.m., a loose dog was reported on New England Road.

11:45 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

1:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

2:26 p.m., embezzlement was reported on Union Street.

2:31 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:22 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

7:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newland Avenue.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:26 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Bond Brook Road.

Friday at 2:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 5:02 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Augusta Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 1:34 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was reported on Main Street.

11:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 12:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Access Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 7:50 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Zions Hill Road.

9:03 p.m., a structure fire was again reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

Friday at 7:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 10:31 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:29 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

1:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perham Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:10 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Griffin Street.

3:27 p.m., theft was reported on Central Street.

8:42 p.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.

Wednesday at 1:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Pine Ridge Apartments on Highland Avenue.

1:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Big Apple on Brunswick Avenue.

2:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Walgreens on Spring Street.

10:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

Thursday at 7:31 a.m., theft was reported at Walgreens on Spring Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 11:55 a.m., automobile theft was reported on Maple Street.

Friday at 8:56 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Franklin and Chesterville roads.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 10:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Richmond Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

Friday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 10:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Village Drive.

4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Village Drive.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 7:27 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:42 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Sawtelle Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 10:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blake Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Big Bird Street.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Leavitt Street.

10:42 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Big Bird Street.

Friday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on East Leavitt Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 1:25 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:58 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Oak Street.

6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:34 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Friday at 12:27 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.

4:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Avenue.

4:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:47 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

Friday at 1:35 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

8:44 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injuries was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:43 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

7:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:37 a.m., at least one person was arrested following a report of shoplifting on Stephen King Drive. A full report was not available at press time.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., Johnathan Duprey, 25, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a reported overdose on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 6:39 p.m., Victor H. Pomerleau, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:58 p.m., James Ardine Williams, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic violence follow-up on Colby Street.

8:15 p.m., David Carlow, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a noise complaint made on Paris Street.

Friday at 1:30 a.m., Emanuel Carlista, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on College Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:31 p.m., Heather L. Spaulding, 34, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Rancourt Street.

3:25 p.m., Timothy Dunlap, 25, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

9:22 p.m., Lillian Deeds, 27, of Vallejo, California, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license following a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Washington Street.

Friday at 12:05 a.m., Jared E. Harvey, 47, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a car accident with personal injury on North Belfast Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 9:04 p.m., Steven Mallen, 61, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:58 p.m., Alison E. Thomas, 40, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plants, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Colonial Street.

