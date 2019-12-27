PALMYRA – Robert “Bob” A. Rancourt, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Mount St. Joseph’s in Waterville. He was born April 10, 1924 in Waterville, the son of Albert F. and Gertrude (McTaggart) Rancourt.

He graduated from Waterville High School at the age of 16 and worked at Scott Paper for 42 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Fisher and husband Joe of Winslow; granddaughter, Destiny Poulin and husband Bruce of Winslow; and two great-grandsons. He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Aubin Rancourt; sister, Alberta (Rancourt) Hall; and son, James Rancourt.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mount St. Joseph’s for their care and support.

At Bob’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may

make donations in

Bob’s memory to:

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

