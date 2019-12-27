Emergency crews are reopening some lanes of the Turnpike after slick, icy conditions caused a tractor trailer to jack-knife Friday morning.

All southbound lanes of the Turnpike were blocked near mile 63 for more than hour before crews could move the trailer to the side of the road, a Turnpike dispatcher said. The damaged trailer will be towed when traffic slows later in the morning, the dispatcher said.

Most of the slick conditions were north of Saco, the dispatcher said.

Slide-offs and minor crashes were reported throughout the early morning in Cumberland County, before salt and sanding crews could reach most roads and when temperatures were colder, according to a Cumberland County dispatcher.

Northbound traffic was crawling in Scarborough along I-95, as well, following multiple crashes near mile marker 42, a Turnpike dispatcher said.

The Turnpike Authority is also advising drivers to slow down because of icy road conditions. The speed limit on the turnpike between the New Hampshire state line and the end of the turnpike at Mile 109 has been reduced to 45 mph.

Please adjust your speed for conditions and travel with caution due to icing. The speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH and crews are out treating the roads. — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 27, 2019

