OTIS Federal Credit Union in Jay recently held a raffle for its sponsored Christmas tree and raised $865 for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger in Maine.

The tree, decorated by a committee of OTIS FCU employees, was displayed at the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Festival held at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore.

The event featured a lighted walk through the orchard to the Festival of Trees in the farm’s barn, a local craft fair, music, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, campfires, homemade goodies and free hot cocoa, according to the credit union.

The credit union‘s tree had a kitchen theme, and prizes included a KitchenAid stand mixer, an Instant Pot pressure cooker, an air fryer, a coffee maker and more.

Raffle tickets to win trees decorated by area businesses were available for purchase by the public at $1 each. Winners were able to take home fully decorated trees, along with any included prizes.

All money raised from the Festival of Trees was donated to local charitable organizations chosen by each business. Twenty-two trees were raffled off and more than $6,000 was raised at this year’s festival.

RSU2-based robotics team receives $4,000 sponsorship from Maine-based software company

Regional School Unit 2-affiliated robotics team Delta Prime Robotics received a $4,000 sponsorship Dec. 20 from Hallowell-based software company Blue Marble Geographics.

The sponsorship covers most of the team’s registration with its parent-organization FIRST Robotics, which includes the cost of two regular season competitions and equipment, such as basic robot chassis, according to the company.

Blue Marble Geographics has supported the robotics team for the past three years, with the geographic information system software company’s Sam Knight, the company’s director of product management, and Victor Minor, its chief technology officer, volunteering as mentors and coaches.

In 2019, Blue Marble hired a former Delta Prime Robotics team member as its first summer intern, and hosted team demonstrations and “robot visits” at the company’s headquarters.

“We’re very happy to support our local robotics team, and the FIRST Robotics cause,” Blue Marble President and CEO Patrick Cunningham said. “It’s important to us to create opportunities for young engineers and scientists to have hands-on learning experiences, especially in our home state.”

Delta Prime Robotics is registered under FIRST Robotics — a not-for-profit public charity founded in 1989 that provides accessible, innovative programs for motivating young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, art and math. While Delta Prime Robotics was registered in Farmingdale for students in RSU2 — schools in Dresden, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Monmouth and Richmond — it is also open to students outside of the school district.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

